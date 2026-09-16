NFL Week 2 Betting Report: Public Fixated On Influx Of Scoring

In the NFL, the public betting masses love nothing more than scoring. And they got plenty of it in Week 1.

Fifteen teams scored 27 or more points, led by the Bears, who hung a 59-burger on the Panthers.

That’s playing a big role in the mindset for NFL Week 2 odds.

"That’s the public’s focus — who is going to be able to score with ease," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "So they’ll be eyeing this Thursday night Lions-Bills game, and Vikings-Bears and Saints-Ravens."

Oddsmakers and sharp bettors serve up their midweek insights, as we dive into NFL Week 2 betting nuggets.

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Backing Buffalo

The Bills were also among the big Week 1 scorers, going on the road and outlasting the Texans 36-31. Ditto for the Lions, who blew a 21-0 lead at home, while barely outlasting the Saints 31-30 in overtime.

Buffalo went to 1-0 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) by covering as a 1.5-point favorite. Detroit is 1-0 SU/0-1 ATS, failing to cover as a 7-point favorite.

Caesars Sports opened the Bills -3 (-114) in NFL Week 2 odds, quickly went to -3.5 and on Wednesday evening was up to -4.5 (-115). Based on both teams’ offensive outputs, the total is on the rise, too, from 53.5 to 54.5.

"What we’re seeing is one-way action toward that Over and the Bills, as well," Feazel said. "There are a couple reasons for that. First, it’s the home opener of a new stadium for the Bills.

"But on top of that, the Bills just went up against one of the NFL’s top defenses and really had no problem with it. That really adds to what the public is coming in on."

Feazel expects no slowdown heading toward Thursday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

"They’re on the Bills, and that will continue to be the narrative," he said.

NFL Rocks on FOX — Part 1

America’s Game of the Week again includes the Commanders (0-1 SU/1-0 ATS), who last week gave the Eagles a scare before falling 24-22 in Philly. This week, Washington meets another NFC East rival on the road, traveling to Dallas for a 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday kick.

The Cowboys (0-1 SU and ATS) were less impressive in Week 1, losing to the Giants 28-20 as 3-point road favorites Sunday night.

The Cowboys faltered last week at the Giants, but that's not stopping bettors (Getty Images).

Last Sunday, before the Cowboys-Giants tilt, Caesars opened Commanders-Cowboys at Dallas -4.5. After the Cowboys’ lackluster Week 1 showing, that number dropped to Dallas -3.5. But by midweek, Dak Prescott & Co. are back at -4.5.

"That performance vs. the Giants is not stopping bettors here. They’re still betting the Cowboys in this spot," Feazel said. "I think we’re gonna continue to see steady action on the Cowboys."

NFL Sharp Side

Professional bettor Randy McKay was on the right side in Week 1, taking the 49ers +4 vs. the Rams. San Francisco ended up rolling to the upset, 27-7.

In Week 2 NFL odds, McKay is on Broncos -2.5 vs. Jaguars.

"Denver will bounce back at home after a stinker on Monday Night Football," McKay said, alluding to the Broncos’ 31-10 road loss to the Chiefs. "I’m expecting Mile High magic. Early in the season, teams traveling to Denver usually gas out in the second half."

Burrowing In

With Joe Burrow healthy, the Bengals (1-0 SU and ATS) were another high-flying team in Week 1, beating the Bucs 33-27 as 3.5-point home favorites.

As noted above, the Texans (0-1 SU and ATS) also put up points in Week 1. But Houston’s defense couldn’t contain Allen, and early bettors this week think Burrow will be a tough chore, as well.

Caesars opened at Texans -2.5 (-114) and visited -3 (-105) early in the week. On Wednesday evening, Houston was at -2.5 (-118), for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET start.

"We’ve seen mostly Bengals action. That’s not really a surprise, because there was a lot of Bengals love coming into the season," Feazel said. "I’d expect that to continue — mostly Bengals money and then closer to kickoff, more Over money."

The total is actually down 1.5 points, from 47.5 to 46. But the public will certainly load up on the Over by game day, per usual.

NFL Rocks on FOX — Part 2

At 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, the aforementioned Bears (1-0 SU and ATS) host the Vikings (0-1 SU and ATS).

During training camp, Chicago coach Ben Johnson put this on everyone’s bulletin board:

"I want to have the highest-scoring offense ever, which happens to be the 2013 Denver Broncos. I know how many points per game they scored (37.9), and I want to surpass them. I want shutouts. I want blowouts."

The latter was certainly accomplished in Week 1, when the Bears were 3-point road favorites and pounded the Panthers 59-37.

Head Coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears wants to break offensive records in 2026 (Getty Images).

In NFL Week 2 odds, the Bears are 4.5-point home favorites vs. the Vikings. Minnesota blew a 22-10 third-quarter lead vs. Green Bay last week, losing 39-22. And Vikes QB Kyler Murray is in concussion protocol, so it could be Carson Wentz on Sunday.

Midweek at DraftKings Sports, Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite, actually down notably from a -6.5 opener. But early action is solidly on the Bears, and even more so on the Over.

Chicago is taking 60% of early spread bets/76% of early spread money. The total surged from 46.5 to 49.5 by early Monday, then backed up to 47.5 by Wednesday. But the Over is attracting 84% of bets/74% of money as of Wednesday evening.

Not Sold Yet

Normally, when it comes to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the public betting masses need very little convincing. But a blowout Week 1 win isn’t yet enough to win over the public, which still remembers Kansas City’s 6-11 SU/4-13 ATS debacle last season.

Mahomes & Co. — and by Co., that’s mainly running back Kenneth Walker III — routed the Broncos 31-10 on Monday night. In turn, Caesars opened Kansas City -6.5 (-117) vs. the Colts (0-1 SU and ATS) in an 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday clash.

But the line hasn’t budged at all.

"It doesn’t look like the win over the Broncos is carrying over," Feazel said. "There really isn’t a belief in this Chiefs team just yet. Right now, we’re seeing balanced two-way action at 6.5."

Big Blue Believers

The Giants (1-0 SU and ATS) were 3-point home underdogs to the Cowboys in Week 1. But New York never trailed and in fact dominated much of the game in a 28-20 victory.

On the flip side, the Rams (0-1 SU and ATS) got thumped 27-7 as 3.5-point favorites vs. the 49ers in far-flung Melbourne, Australia. Plus, Myles Garrett (knee) is out at least the next four weeks.

A week ago, on the look-ahead lines in NFL Week 2 odds, Caesars had Giants-Rams at L.A. -9.5. The line reopened Sunday afternoon at Rams -7.5, and after the G-Men’s strong showing, the number dipped to Rams -7.

Are Jaxson Dart and the Giants now a serious threat? (Getty Images)

"We saw a different Jaxson Dart out there, and coach John Harbaugh making a clear difference. The public noticed that," Feazel said. "The Rams were not what we expected. They were flat on both sides of the ball.

"So far, it’s been all Giants money, and I think that will continue. What I expect we’ll need by game time is that Super Bowl middle: Rams to win by 1-7."

Giants-Rams kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.