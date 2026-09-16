NFL Group Chat Fact Or Fiction: Giants Legit? Rams Not? Jalen Hurts For MVP?

Out on the Rams already? What about the Packers?

How far can the Giants go with John Harbaugh? Does Jalen Hurts look like an MVP?

No doubt your NFL group chats are buzzing with strong opinions after Week 1. I'm here to separate the facts from the fiction.

Every week, we'll ask fans on our NFL on FOX social media accounts for their best takes after the past weekend of action. I’ll pick a handful of them, provide analysis and render a verdict.

Alright, let’s dive into the Week 1 takes:

saul854411: The Rams Are Not Super Bowl Contenders

Coming out hot with the takes in Week 1! I like it.

Look, the Rams were flat in their season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford wasn’t sharp. Neither was head coach Sean McVay (what was that goal-line quarterback sneak with Stafford?). Seven points marked the lowest total for the Rams in a game with Stafford as the starting quarterback (2021-present).

Matthew Stafford and the Rams were swallowed up by the 49ers in a 27-7 loss in Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The hyped defense was a massive let-down too, allowing 174 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per carry and a 58% conversion rate on third down (7-of-12). The Niners scored 17 points in the final 27 minutes. And if it couldn’t get any worse, reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett — who was held without a tackle for the first time since Week 11 of the 2024 season — underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss at least four games on injured reserve.

But with all that said, I don’t think the Rams have reason to panic. They have the same starting offense as last year, when they led the league in points and total yardage. Garrett will return eventually. Aaron Donald hasn’t suited up yet. The Rams’ loss in Australia was more of an indictment on their preparation for a single game — arriving in Melbourne the day before the game never made much sense — than their title chances.

This is still arguably the NFL’s best team, even if they were overhyped entering the season and Garrett’s absence in the short term hurts.

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

21o.noahh: The Giants Might Win The NFC East

The Giants got a tremendous boost from the Cowboys' putrid defensive showing in Week 1, but there’s a lot to like in New York.

The first thing that jumps out to me is that the Giants can own the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, a trademark of winning teams. They had 165 rushing yards and four drives of 10-plus plays against the Cowboys, including three straight to end the game. That’s what imposing your will looks like.

Then defensively, edge rushers Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux generated consistent pressure on Dallas QB Dak Prescott, even if it didn’t result in any sacks. Guard Francis Mauigoa and linebacker Arvell Reese, the Giants’ 2026 first-round picks, had strong debuts. John Harbaugh & Co. prioritized building a physical football team this offseason, and it’s looking like that will pay off.

Then there’s quarterback Jaxson Dart, who looks poised for a breakout Year 2. So much of the conversation around him as a rookie was his inability to properly protect himself, and on Sunday night, we saw a player who made smart decisions as a runner, getting down or out of bounds to avoid big hits. As a passer, he was decisive and precise, completing 79.3% of his passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

So the Giants appear to be in great shape, and stack up well with the NFC East. The Cowboys have some serious work to do defensively before they can be the team they were hyped to be in the offseason. The Eagles won their opener over the Commanders but have concerns on the offensive line and are breaking in a first-time offensive playercaller (more on that below). The Commanders also have a first-time offensive coordinator.

Even with a new coach, the Giants seem to have the fewest questions of any team in their division.

Fact or Fiction: Fact

jackson.cognac: The Offensive Line Could Cost The Packers The Playoffs

The Packers have very real reasons to be concerned. In its season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay blew yet another large lead under coach Matt LaFleur. Including their wild-card playoff defeat to the Bears last season, the Packers have lost five games since the start of 2025 that they led in the second half by at least two possessions.

And the 2026 outlook is bleak on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

The offensive line was dysfunctional in Week 1, allowing quarterback Jordan Love to be pressured on a career-high 50.0% of his dropbacks. The Vikings presented a unique challenge because of how much they blitz under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but other defenses will undoubtedly draw from what worked with Minnesota.

There was nothing to like in the Packers’ run game, either. The team had just 66 rushing yards on 3.1 yards per carry.

Under Matt LaFleur, the Packers have blown a series of leads in the past two seasons. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Defensively, we knew Green Bay would be short-handed with Micah Parsons (ACL) out to start the year, but Vikings backup quarterback Carson Wentz was way too comfortable in place of Kyler Murray, who suffered an early concussion. Wentz had three touchdown passes and a two-point conversion to lead Minnesota, which scored 29 unanswered points to win 39-22.

I think the Packers will be fine on defense when Parsons returns, expected to be around mid-October. But Green Bay’s offensive issues may not be fixable, even after just one week. LaFleur’s game management late in games continues to be problematic, and Green Bay appears to have a below-average offensive line in both pass protection and run blocking.

Fact or Fiction: Fact

There was a lot to like from Hurts in the Eagles’ Week 1 victory over the Commanders.

In many ways, Philadelphia didn’t seem to miss star receiver A.J. Brown, who was traded to the Patriots in the offseason. Hurts had three completions of at least 30 yards, including a 64-yarder to Dontayvion Wicks. The Super Bowl LIX MVP went 6-of-9 on downfield throws (10-plus air yards) for 176 yards and three touchdowns, according to Next Gen Stats. His completion rate left much to be desired (56.0%), but he was effective as both a passer and as a runner.

It was a great season debut for Hurts with a new, first-time playcaller in Sean Mannion.

The offensive line is worth keeping an eye on moving forward, though. Legendary OL coach Jeff Stoutland parted ways with the team after last season, and three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson was placed on injured reserve. Offensive line issues were one of Philly’s biggest problems last season, and the stage is set for hiccups early in 2026. That could put a lot of pressure on Hurts.

Also, there are so many other quarterbacks around the league who I think are better positioned to flourish this season. The Bears’ Caleb Williams is in his second year with offensive-minded head coach Ben Johnson. Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence is in his second year with offensive-minded head coach Liam Coen. And 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen is in lock step with new Bills head coach Joe Brady, who has been Buffalo’s offensive playcaller since midway through 2023.

Those QBs and others will make it difficult for Hurts to have staying power in the MVP conversation, even if Mannion’s offense turns out to be a great fit for him.

Fact or Fiction: Fiction