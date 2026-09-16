Tom Brady Has Seen Enough: Patrick Mahomes Is Back To Being Himself

Tom Brady is not ready to dismiss the Kansas City Chiefs from the Super Bowl contender conversation. In fact, he's making a big declaration about the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In his latest NFL power rankings, Brady placed the Chiefs at No. 7 and he thinks Mahomes is playing like himself again after tearing his ACL last December.

"I think, in a lot of ways, he's back to [being] Patrick Mahomes," Brady said. "What do I mean by that? His leadership, discipline, tenacity — all of those things were on display. He's going to pick up some steam. He's missed some football, missed a lot of the offseason. But never sleep on No. 15 for the Chiefs."

Mahomes didn't have the strongest stat line in the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 184 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But he also ran for a 15-yard score in the first quarter, making a vintage Mahomes-like play.

"Patrick Mahomes, are you kidding me? He might be able to contribute something to this offense as well," Brady said. He wasn't avoiding any contact [on Monday night]; I'm sure of that.

Statistically, Mahomes wasn't the catalyst of the Chiefs' offense on Monday night. Newcomer Kenneth Walker III dominated on the ground. He rushed for a career-high 173 yards on 7.5 yards per carry and a touchdown, with that 60-yard score giving Kansas City a decisive advantage in the second half.

Walker's performance earned a shout-out from Brady. However, the bulk of Brady's commentary focused on Mahomes, giving him an endorsement as many have compared the two quarterbacks' careers. Brady also returned from an ACL injury around the same time as Mahomes did in his career, so he knows what the Chiefs star is going through.

And as the Chiefs have the three-time Super Bowl winner back at quarterback, he made it clear he isn't buying the idea that Kansas City is fading.

"Why are we counting them out? Never count them out," Brady said.

Patrick Mahomes finished with three total touchdowns in week 1 against the Broncos, throwing two and adding another on the ground in a 31-10 victory. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Brady closed with the same logic that's carried the Chiefs through multiple championship runs already: put the right coach with the right quarterback in an organization built on winning, and the results tend to follow.

"I always felt like when you've got a great coach and you've got a great QB, and that organization has championship standards … watch out, man.