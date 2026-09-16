Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Declares QB Sam Darnold Week 2 Status

It will be a no-go for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that Darnold won't dress for the team's Week 2 road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals due to the glute injury he sustained in the team's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.

Darnold suffered the injury on the Seahawks' opening possession of the season and was replaced at quarterback by Drew Lock, who will get the starting nod against the Cardinals. Macdonald said Seattle doesn't "anticipate" placing Darnold on injured reserve.

Darnold reportedly suffered a muscle strain but not a fracture, giving the Seahawks optimism that the starting quarterback's absence will be short-lived.

Taking over in the first quarter for Darnold against the Patriots, Lock threw for 187 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, while posting a 113.3 passer rating and completing 72.7% of his passes (16 of 22) in a 13-10 win for the Seahawks. Behind Lock, who has 28 NFL starts under his belt, is second-year quarterback and former third-round pick Jalen Milroe.

Last season (2025), Darnold totaled 4,048 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 99.1 passer rating, while completing 67.7% of his passes in what was his first year with the Seahawks. He also earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

And, of course, the 2025 campaign, which saw Seattle have the best record in the NFC at 14-3, concluded with Darnold, Macdonald and the Seahawks winning Super Bowl LX, the second championship triumph in franchise history.

As for Seattle's Week 2 game against Arizona, which can be viewed on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, the Seahawks swept the 2025 season series with their NFC West rival and have won nine consecutive games against the Cardinals.