National Football League
National Football League
AFC East Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:11 p.m. ET
The AFC East has experienced a dynamic shift in recent years, with a new contender emerging to challenge the traditional dominance of certain franchises. Check out the complete list of AFC East champions including year, team and record.
AFC East Champions
- 2023: Buffalo Bills (11-6)
- 2022: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- 2021: Buffalo Bills (11-6)
- 2020: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- 2019: New England Patriots (12-4)
- 2018: New England Patriots (11-5)
- 2017: New England Patriots (13-3)
- 2016: New England Patriots (14-2)
- 2015: New England Patriots (12-4)
- 2014: New England Patriots (12-4)
- 2013: New England Patriots (12-4)
- 2012: New England Patriots (12-4)
- 2011: New England Patriots (13-3)
- 2010: New England Patriots (14-2)
ADVERTISEMENT
- 2009: New England Patriots (10-6)
- 2008: Miami Dolphins (11-5)
- 2007: New England Patriots (16-0)
- 2006: New England Patriots (12-4)
- 2005: New England Patriots (10-6)
- 2004: New England Patriots (14-2)
- 2003: New England Patriots (14-2)
- 2002: New York Jets (9-7)
- 2001: New England Patriots (11-5)
- 2000: Miami Dolphins (11-5)
- 1999: Indianapolis Colts (13-3)
- 1998: New York Jets (12-4)
- 1997: New England Patriots (10-6)
- 1996: New England Patriots (11-5)
- 1995: Buffalo Bills (10-6)
- 1994: Miami Dolphins (10-6)
- 1993: Buffalo Bills (12-4)
- 1992: Miami Dolphins (11-5)
- 1991: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- 1990: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- 1989: Buffalo Bills (9-7)
- 1988: Buffalo Bills (12-4)
- 1987: Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
- 1986: New England Patriots (11-5)
- 1985: Miami Dolphins (12-4)
- 1984: Miami Dolphins (14-2)
- 1983: Miami Dolphins (12-4)
- 1982: Miami Dolphins (7-2)*
- 1981: Miami Dolphins (11-4-1)
- 1980: Buffalo Bills (11-5)
- 1979: Miami Dolphins (10-6)
- 1978: New England Patriots (11-5)
- 1977: Baltimore Colts (10-4)
- 1976: Baltimore Colts (11-3)
- 1975: Baltimore Colts (10-4)
- 1974: Miami Dolphins (11-3)
- 1973: Miami Dolphins (12-2)
- 1972: Miami Dolphins (14-0)
- 1971: Miami Dolphins (10-3-1)
- 1970: Baltimore Colts (11-2-1)
- 1969: New York Jets (10-4)
- 1968: New York Jets (11-3)
- 1967: Houston Oilers (9-4-1)
- 1966: Buffalo Bills (9-4-1)
- 1965: Buffalo Bills (10-3-1)
- 1964: Buffalo Bills (12-2)
- 1963: Boston Patriots (7-6-1)
- 1962: Houston Oilers (11-3)
- 1961: Houston Oilers (10-3-1)
- 1960: Houston Oilers (10-4)
* A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.
Who has won the most AFC East championships?
The New England Patriots have won the most AFC East championships, with 22 wins.
Below is a list of each current team and how many times they have won the division:
- New England Patriots – 22
- Buffalo Bills – 14
- Miami Dolphins – 13
- New York Jets – 4
share
recommended
-
Chiefs are the clear No. 1 in Herd Hierarchy rankings ahead of Week 1
QB Confidential: Which rookie quarterback will have the best debut season?
2024 NFL awards predictions: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Rookie of the Year, more
-
2024 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions, picks, lines for all 16 games
Five teams built to beat the Chiefs: No. 1, Lamar Jackson’s Ravens
2024 NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs or the field to win Super Bowl LIX?
-
2024 Best NFL running backs: Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry lead rankings
2024 Best NFL wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill lead rankings
Dak Prescott has all the leverage in Cowboys contract talks ... and he knows it
in this topic
recommended
-
Chiefs are the clear No. 1 in Herd Hierarchy rankings ahead of Week 1
QB Confidential: Which rookie quarterback will have the best debut season?
2024 NFL awards predictions: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Rookie of the Year, more
-
2024 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions, picks, lines for all 16 games
Five teams built to beat the Chiefs: No. 1, Lamar Jackson’s Ravens
2024 NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs or the field to win Super Bowl LIX?
-
2024 Best NFL running backs: Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry lead rankings
2024 Best NFL wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill lead rankings
Dak Prescott has all the leverage in Cowboys contract talks ... and he knows it