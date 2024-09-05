National Football League
AFC East Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Sep. 5, 2024

The AFC East has experienced a dynamic shift in recent years, with a new contender emerging to challenge the traditional dominance of certain franchises. Check out the complete list of AFC East champions including year, team and record.

AFC East Champions

  • 2023: Buffalo Bills (11-6)
  • 2022: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  • 2021: Buffalo Bills (11-6)
  • 2020: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  • 2019: New England Patriots (12-4)
  • 2018: New England Patriots (11-5)
  • 2017: New England Patriots (13-3)
  • 2016: New England Patriots (14-2)
  • 2015: New England Patriots (12-4)
  • 2014: New England Patriots (12-4)
  • 2013: New England Patriots (12-4)
  • 2012: New England Patriots (12-4)
  • 2011: New England Patriots (13-3)
  • 2010: New England Patriots (14-2)

  • 2009: New England Patriots (10-6)
  • 2008: Miami Dolphins (11-5)
  • 2007: New England Patriots (16-0)
  • 2006: New England Patriots (12-4)
  • 2005: New England Patriots (10-6)
  • 2004: New England Patriots (14-2)
  • 2003: New England Patriots (14-2)
  • 2002: New York Jets (9-7)
  • 2001: New England Patriots (11-5)
  • 2000: Miami Dolphins (11-5)
  • 1999: Indianapolis Colts (13-3)
  • 1998: New York Jets (12-4)
  • 1997: New England Patriots (10-6)
  • 1996: New England Patriots (11-5)
  • 1995: Buffalo Bills (10-6)
  • 1994: Miami Dolphins (10-6)
  • 1993: Buffalo Bills (12-4)
  • 1992: Miami Dolphins (11-5)
  • 1991: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  • 1990: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  • 1989: Buffalo Bills (9-7)
  • 1988: Buffalo Bills (12-4)
  • 1987: Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
  • 1986: New England Patriots (11-5)
  • 1985: Miami Dolphins (12-4)
  • 1984: Miami Dolphins (14-2)
  • 1983: Miami Dolphins (12-4)
  • 1982: Miami Dolphins (7-2)*
  • 1981: Miami Dolphins (11-4-1)
  • 1980: Buffalo Bills (11-5)
  • 1979: Miami Dolphins (10-6)
  • 1978: New England Patriots (11-5)
  • 1977: Baltimore Colts (10-4)
  • 1976: Baltimore Colts (11-3)
  • 1975: Baltimore Colts (10-4)
  • 1974: Miami Dolphins (11-3)
  • 1973: Miami Dolphins (12-2)
  • 1972: Miami Dolphins (14-0)
  • 1971: Miami Dolphins (10-3-1)
  • 1970: Baltimore Colts (11-2-1)
  • 1969: New York Jets (10-4)
  • 1968: New York Jets (11-3)
  • 1967: Houston Oilers (9-4-1)
  • 1966: Buffalo Bills (9-4-1)
  • 1965: Buffalo Bills (10-3-1)
  • 1964: Buffalo Bills (12-2)
  • 1963: Boston Patriots (7-6-1)
  • 1962: Houston Oilers (11-3)
  • 1961: Houston Oilers (10-3-1)
  • 1960: Houston Oilers (10-4)

* A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.

Who has won the most AFC East championships?

The New England Patriots have won the most AFC East championships, with 22 wins. 

Below is a list of each current team and how many times they have won the division:

  • New England Patriots – 22
  • Buffalo Bills – 14
  • Miami Dolphins – 13
  • New York Jets – 4
