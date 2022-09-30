National Football League
Adams-McDaniels, Herbert-Staley 'Under Duress' in Week 4
National Football League

Adams-McDaniels, Herbert-Staley 'Under Duress' in Week 4

2 hours ago

Heading into Week 4 of the NFL season, there are high expectations for a few AFC West teams that have yet to make their mark this year. 

On Friday, "First Things First" cohost Chris Broussard discussed which two AFC West coach-star pairs desperately need to deliver a win this week, beginning with Davante Adams and Josh McDaniels. 

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of two winless teams left in the NFL and will take on 2-1 Denver this week (4:25 p.m. ET). Adams has 17 receptions, 189 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the year. But after a 4-0 preseason under new head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders are 0-3 in the regular season for the first time since 2018. 

They have never reached the playoffs after starting the season with three straight losses.

"The Raiders [have] the worst record in the league, and Josh McDaniels — we all know he was a great offensive coordinator — but his head coaching career in Denver wasn't good … and now he's 0-3 on a team that some people … picked to reach the Super Bowl. … If they lose this that seat might get hot for Josh McDaniels. … It's possible Davante Adams could play the rest of his career in relative, if not total, anonymity. If they're not a good team, and he's not racking up the numbers he did with Aaron Rodgers, that could happen."

Broussard then put the focus on Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers.

L.A. will face Houston, the second of the two winless teams left in the NFL, in Week 4 (1 p.m. ET). Herbert has completed 66.1% of his passes for 910 passing yards, seven scores and two interceptions through the first three weeks of the season. However, the Chargers haven't made it to the postseason or finished better than third in the division since Herbert's arrival in 2020.

"I do believe in that building, head coach Brandon Staley has support," Broussard said. "I don't think he's on the hot seat in the building, but outside the building — a lot of people are looking at all those questionable fourth downs they went for last year. [They] didn't make the playoffs [last year]. The defense, which was supposed to be a specialty, got worse. And now, last week, everybody's wondering, ‘Why are you leaving your quarterback with broken ribs in the game when you’re down 28 (points) with a few minutes left?' 

"So, outside the building, I think the seat's getting hot for Staley. If [the Chargers] lose this, they're 1-3 in a tough division."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa 'feeling much better' following concussion
National Football League

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa 'feeling much better' following concussion

4 hours ago
Was Patrick Mahomes' spat with Eric Bieniemy meaningless?
National Football League

Was Patrick Mahomes' spat with Eric Bieniemy meaningless?

5 hours ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Cardinals-Panthers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Cardinals-Panthers

6 hours ago
NFL odds Week 4: Lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: Lines for every game

6 hours ago
Patriots QB Mac Jones ruled out vs. Packers
National Football League

Patriots QB Mac Jones ruled out vs. Packers

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes