Adam Sandler: Chiefs' Travis Kelce to cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

In a sign that there's still hope for humanity, "Happy Gilmore 2" will begin production in September and has a 2026 release date.

And the film will feature at least one noteworthy cameo.

On Tuesday's edition of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Adam Sandler revealed that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will appear in the long-awaited sequel to "Happy Gilmore."

What part will Kelce play in the movie? Will the superstar tight end be a caddie? Will Shooter McGavin hire Kelce to tackle Gilmore on the golf course? It's all on the table after Kelce recently expressed his desire to be involved with the film on his "New Heights" podcast and quickly got his wish.

"We have a nice something for Travis," Sandler said of Kelce's role. "He’s gonna come by. Very nice guy, you guys would love him in real life. What a big handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny."

In the original film, Sandler plays a boisterous hockey player who emerged on the PGA Tour scene out of nowhere thanks to his towering drives off the tee box and becomes the most popular golfer in the sport, winning the tour championship and dating the tour's public relations director in the process.

In some respects, Gilmore and Kelce have a lot in common, as they each made a surprising leap to stardom. Kelce was a third-round draft pick whose rookie season involved all of one snap because of injury. He later went on to become a four-time All-Pro and one of the best tight ends in NFL history while helping the Chiefs win three Super Bowls. Oh, and he began an ongoing dating relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.

Sandler said filming for the movie will soon commence in New Jersey.

