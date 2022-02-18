Green Bay Packers Some question if Aaron Rodgers can lead Green Bay back to Super Bowl 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the 2021 NFL season officially a thing of the past, looking ahead to next season starts now.

And one of the hottest topics of conversation this offseason, and going forward, will be Aaron Rodgers.

There is much speculation and uncertainly about Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers. And now, reports have surfaced that there are people inside the organization who question whether Rodgers is the guy to get the Packers over the hump in the postseason.

Rodgers has a 1-4 record in NFC Championship Games, with the Packers failing to reach the Super Bowl since they won Super Bowl XLV back in 2010.

While the Packers have disappointed in the playoffs of late with Rodgers at the helm, his former teammate Greg Jennings doesn't believe that's a reason to question his ability to win big games in the playoffs considering Rodgers' regular-season performance is what has pushed the Packers into contention for years.

"How do we get to January, or late January and February? We have to perform in the months prior or leading up to," Jennings said on "First Things First." " … That's the regular season, and the guy has been the MVP consecutive years in a row."

While Rodgers has been a model of consistency and dominance in the regular season through his career, that didn't stop Chris Broussard from pushing back against Jennings' praise of Rodgers.

Broussard cited how Rodgers' game consistently dips when the playoffs roll around, calling that reason enough to question whether he is indeed the guy to lead the Packers back to another Super Bowl.

"The proof is in the pudding. He's simply a different quarterback in the playoffs. There's no if's, and's or but's about it. And it's particularly as the stakes get higher."

Rodgers' numbers in NFC Championship Games do not reflect those of a player who has now won four MVP awards.

His completion percentage in those contests is 64.8%, and he's thrown nine passing touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Comparatively, this past regular season, Rodgers threw 37 touchdown passes to just four interceptions, good enough for a 7:1 touchdown to interception ratio.

Still, Rodgers remains undeniably one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks, and will have plenty of suitors if he were to bolt from Green Bay this offseason.

But maybe those inside the Packers organization know something the world doesn't.

