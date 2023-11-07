National Football League Aaron Rodgers: 'Give me a few weeks' to return from Achilles injury Published Nov. 7, 2023 12:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers added to the intriguing possibility that he could return from a torn Achilles this season.

Shortly after Rodgers' New York Jets squad fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, the future Hall of Fame quarterback had a conversation with Derwin James where the Chargers star safety asked him when he'll return to play.

"Give me a few weeks," Rodgers replied as he embraced James in a video shared by ESPN.

Rodgers has pushed the idea that he'll make a stunning return to action at some point in the 2023 season ever since he ruptured his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. He reiterated those comments over the weekend, telling reporters at the Breeder's Cup that he intends to return "this season."

Rodgers has made notable progress in the nearly two months since suffering the injury as well. Prior to Monday's game, Rodgers warmed up on the field and threw passes. He was also seen walking down the tunnel comfortably at MetLife Stadium after getting cart rides for a similar trip in recent weeks. He also stood on the team's sideline wearing a headset during the game.

While Rodgers has insinuated on multiple occasions that he'll return to action this season, the Jets have been more cautious in their expectations. Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters on Oct. 31 that he's "expecting" Rodgers to return to the team at some point this season, but later clarified that doesn't necessarily mean a return to playing.

"I am not putting anything out there like that [if Rodgers returns for a game]," Douglas said. "That’s not my place. I’m not a doctor. I don’t have any breaking news for you like that."

Rodgers tore his Achilles just four snaps into his first regular-season start with the Jets after New York acquired the four-time NFL MVP in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old Rodgers made a multi-year commitment to the Jets following the trade, but has repeatedly hinted that he could make one of the most stunning in-season comebacks from an injury in modern NFL history.

Despite the devastating injury to Rodgers, the Jets have been able to remain in the playoff hunt through the first half of the season. They won three straight games after starting the year 1-3.

However, they lost to the Chargers on Monday night, leading to more questions on the viability of Zach Wilson being the Jets' starting quarterback. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 263 yards with zero touchdowns and interceptions but was sacked eight times, losing two fumbles. Wilson's completed 59.9 percent of his passes this season for 1,600 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions and has been sacked 31 times as the Jets offense ranks 31st in yards and 30th in scoring.

As for Rodgers' recovery timeline, it usually takes four to six months for NFL players to get back to "full activity" after an Achilles tear.

Achilles injuries have been a major issue for NFL players this season. Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins also suffered an Achilles tear in Week 1. The Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers' former NFC North rivals, got hit with Achilles injuries to key players in back-to-back weeks — quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 8 and running back Cam Akers on Sunday.

