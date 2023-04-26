National Football League Aaron Rodgers explains how he left Packers and joined Jets Published Apr. 26, 2023 3:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The scene was still a little surreal: Aaron Rodgers, wearing the New York Jets' logo on his chest and a smile on his face at MetLife Stadium.

Sure, we saw Tom Brady change teams — and Peyton Manning before that. But it’s still shocking. Rodgers joined New York in a trade involving six draft picks. He left behind the Packers, for whom he played 18 seasons. He ended his time in Green Bay with a 147-75-1 record, 59,055 passing yards, 475 passing touchdowns and 105 interceptions.

During his introductory press conference with the Jets on Wednesday, Rodgers faced questions about how he came to leave Green Bay — and land in New York.

Rodgers told New York media that the Packers sent him a clear message following the quarterback's darkness retreat, a sensory deprivation session he underwent in February.

"When I came out, it was evident that it was retire or move on to a new team," Rodgers said.

Both Rodgers and the Packers have complained this offseason about the shortcomings in communication. Neither side felt like they heard enough from the other. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in March that the team was unable to reach Rodgers despite multiple attempts.

Rodgers wanted to see the receipts.

"People that know me — I'm fortunate to live in a beautiful house," Rodgers said. "The only downside is I have very limited cell service so if you want to get ahold of me, I have to see your face. You‘ve got to FaceTime me. My only response to the communication thing is, there's records in your phone about who called you when — FaceTime. And there wasn't any specific FaceTimes from the numbers that I was looking at.

"My point was that if there was a change that wanted to be made, why wasn't that told to me earlier in the offseason?"

Whoever was at fault, Green Bay and Rodgers went their separate ways, and on Monday, the Packers and Jets agreed to terms on a deal after weeks of negotiations.

Rodgers would not say whether the Jets were the only interested party around the NFL. But so far as what's been reported, New York was the lone candidate in the mix to trade for him. The 39-year-old quarterback didn't need to play, however. He said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that at one point this offseason he felt like there was a 90% chance he would retire.

But the Jets pitched him on New York and he ended up deciding to play at least one more season.

"I'm an old guy, so I want to be a part of a team that can win it all," Rodgers said during the press conference.

Rodgers also said coach Robert Saleh drew him to the Jets. They met at joint practices a few years ago. And then there's new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whom Rodgers said he loves like a brother.

"I just want to say I'm as hungry as [Jets fans] are," Rodgers said in an interview with SNY. "I know it's been a long time since we've been in the playoffs — even longer time since we've been in the Super Bowl — but I promise I'm as hungry as you guys are. I'm excited to meet you all and be a part of something special."

Jets history buffs feel a connection between Rodgers' Super Bowl comments and those of Joe Namath in 1969, when he guaranteed that the Jets would beat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

It was on Rodgers' mind, too.

"I grew up watching old VHS tapes of the Super Bowls, so obviously I know about the guarantee and Broadway Joe," Rodgers said. "It's been a while since then. I noticed walking in this morning that the Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely."

Rodgers won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers and, given the talent on the Jets' roster, has a chance to make a run at another trophy. Last season, receiver Garrett Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year and cornerback Sauce Gardner won Defensive Rookie of the Year. They were two of the many talented rookies that New York added in last year's draft class — along with an impressive cast of veterans that includes defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, cornerback D.J. Reed and linebacker C.J. Mosley, among others.

Given that Rodgers was close to retiring, he faced questions about whether he might play past 2023 — or call it a career after one year with Jets. He made no commitment.

"Right now I'm just going to focus on the season. I'm excited to be here. I expect to be here for the duration of the offseason," Rodgers said.

New York will have at least one year to prove to Rodgers that he should keep playing. A Super Bowl run would definitely help.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis .

