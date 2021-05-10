National Football League If Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers, they could also lose his top weapon 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's no secret that the temperature is rising in Green Bay, and it has nothing to do with the summer weather.

Four months after hosting the NFC Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers face one of the toughest decisions in franchise history – what to do with reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Do they keep him, or trade him?

Rodgers has made it clear that he is unhappy with the current situation in Green Bay and there are a handful of reasons why.

The Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they didn't warn Rodgers that they would do so. On top of that, they have never selected a wide receiver in the first round in any of the years Rodgers has been their starting quarterback.

And then there is also the contract dilemma, which Emmanuel Acho broke down on "Speak For Yourself."

"In the NFL, the only love language that matters is about money," Acho said. "Money equals love."

And as Ian Rappaport explained on "NFL Now" the contract remains the main hurdle if the Packers and Rodgers are to mend their relationship.

"The real question is can the two sides come together, agree on a contract extension that makes everyone happy and move forward?" he said.

Losing Rodgers would be a devastating blow to the team, as he is arguably the greatest singular talent in the franchise's history.

But his potential departure could also signal the exit of another All-Pro player on their roster, wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams spoke to Colin Cowherd about what losing Rodgers would mean for his own future in Green Bay while stopping by "The Herd."

Adams, who will be a free agent after the 2021 season, is coming off a campaign in which he recorded career-highs in receptions (115) and receiving touchdowns (18). So it should come as no surprise that he is not excited about the prospects of playing without Rodgers.

"I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here," Adams said.

It remains to be seen whether the Packers will put Rodgers on the market, but there are sure to be a host of suitors for one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history if they do make him available.

And Colin Cowherd believes there is one team that makes sense more than the rest, the Denver Broncos.

"Denver right now has the second-most cap space in the NFL, so that's a real thing … Their roster is good enough to make the playoffs, and their coach, is on the defensive side, strongly respected."

The Broncos will be welcoming back All-Pro pass rusher and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller this season after Miller missed 2020 with a torn Achilles. They also drafted highly-touted Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

And on the offensive side of the ball they have a ready-made offense for Rodgers to slide into and dominate in, with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick in the fold along with tight end Noah Fant.

If the Packers were to move off of Rodgers, don't be surprised to see Rodgers follow in the footsteps of legendary quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning in trying to guide the Broncos to another Super Bowl win.

The prospect of that becoming a reality is sure to have Denver fans' excitement at Mile-High levels.

