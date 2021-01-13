National Football League
A Problem in Houston

2 hours ago

Money can't buy you happiness.

And no one is experiencing that more than Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is fresh off signing a four-year, $156 million contract with the Texans, but less than six months after he inked that deal, the relationship between the organization and the franchise quarterback has seemingly soured.

Although Watson has continued to take his game to new heights – producing the best season of his career in 2020 by throwing for career highs in touchdown passes, passing yards and completion percentage and a career-low seven interceptions – Houston has failed to deliver on its end of the bargain.

And now, reports are that Watson and Houston might soon part ways.

Let's take a look at how the situation arrived at this point:

March 16, 2020: Houston bombshell

The trouble began before the start of the 2020 season. 

The Texans shocked the NFL world – including their quarterback, who was unaware of the transaction – when they traded Watson's go-to receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

It only made matters worse that the trade didn't seem to benefit Watson, as Houston received a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder, and the deal drew criticism on social media from pundits and players alike.

Oct. 5, 2020: O'Brien out

After an 0-4 start to the season, Houston fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.

O’Brien held a 52-48 record in 100 regular-season games and led the team to the playoffs in four of his last five seasons, but he won only two postseason games in that span and just one with Watson under center.

Houston finished the season 4-12.

Jan. 8, 2021: Irking Deshaun

Despite Watson having an outstanding individual season, the Texans didn't find team success. 

But this offseason was supposed to be the one in which the franchise righted the ship, beginning with finding a new coach and GM.

However, the latest move that caused tension within the organization was the Texans' hiring of their new general manager, former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, without consulting Watson.

Not only did the club unexpectedly select Caserio – who was not on the list of potential candidates – but Watson was told that he would be involved in the hiring and kept up to date on the process.

Worse, Houston didn't notify Watson when Caserio was hired, and the franchise star found out on social media.

Watson's lone reaction to the new hire was a since-deleted tweet that read, "some things never change ..."

Watson has not spoken to Texans officials, despite attempts to contact him, and trade rumors have started to swirl.

Jan. 12, 2021: Feeling the pressure

After the Texans initially ignored Watson's request to consider Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head-coaching position and reports indicated that the club would not pursue Bieniemy as a candidate, Houston officially requested an interview.

The change of heart came following rampant rumors of increased tension, lack of communication and possible trade scenarios involving Watson.

The Texans are the sixth of seven teams with head-coaching vacancies to express interest in Bieniemy, after the Falcons, Lions, Jaguars, Jets and Chargers.

Jan. 13, 2021: What's next for Watson?

Although Watson hasn't yet demanded a trade and hasn't been made available by the Texans in trade talks, there has been speculation about where he could land if that time comes.

And one of those destinations has been Miami.

On Wednesday morning's version of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agreed that Watson is in between a rock in a hard place, whether he stays with the organization or seeks to play elsewhere. 

Sharpe went as far as to say he's almost certain Watson will not be taking snaps for Houston come next season. 

FOX Bet has Watson's current franchise as a heavy favorite to retain his services (-500), but up next are the Patriots (+175), Jets (+225), Bears (+320), Steelers (+400) and Saints (+750).

