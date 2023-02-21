National Football League
A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts receiving a contract extension: 'Howie, get it done'
National Football League

A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts receiving a contract extension: 'Howie, get it done'

1 hour ago

A.J. Brown knows that in order for the Eagles to continue to build upon their impressive 2022 campaign — which concluded with a trip to Super Bowl LVII — keeping Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia for the long haul is a top priority.

Hurts, who finished second in the NFL MVP voting this past season, is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. 

Brown was asked about Hurts’ contract situation on a recent episode of the "Raw Room" podcast.

"I love Philly," Brown said. "And what I’m about to say: You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he finna go. Listen, so you’re talking about pressure? Howie, get it done."

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown is referencing Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, who has been with the organization since 2000 and has served as the team’s GM since 2010. He helped bring Brown to Philadelphia this past season, where the 25-year-old wide receiver established an immediate connection with Hurts and enjoyed the best season of his NFL career.

The former second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss hauled in a career-best 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to being named to his second Pro Bowl. He added 13 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown during the team’s postseason run to the Super Bowl.

If Hurts is going to stay in Philadelphia, Roseman and the Eagles are going to have to open their checkbook. FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano recently looked at what an extension might look like for Hurts, saying that he could end up with a contract that approaches $50 million per year, possibly close to $200 million in guaranteed money.

Currently, the NFL's two highest-paid players are Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $50.2 million per year and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson at $49 million. It's certainly possible Hurts’ new contract will top those numbers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts
A.J. Brown
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Aaron Rodgers is who the Jets want. Derek Carr is who they need. So now what?
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers is who the Jets want. Derek Carr is who they need. So now what?

2 hours ago
2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
National Football League

2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs

3 hours ago
Former NBA and NFL team owner Red McCombs dies at 95
National Basketball Association

Former NBA and NFL team owner Red McCombs dies at 95

20 hours ago
Jonathan Gannon: I didn't position Eagles well in Super Bowl
National Football League

Jonathan Gannon: I didn't position Eagles well in Super Bowl

20 hours ago
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes