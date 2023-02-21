National Football League A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts receiving a contract extension: 'Howie, get it done' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A.J. Brown knows that in order for the Eagles to continue to build upon their impressive 2022 campaign — which concluded with a trip to Super Bowl LVII — keeping Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia for the long haul is a top priority.

Hurts, who finished second in the NFL MVP voting this past season, is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Brown was asked about Hurts’ contract situation on a recent episode of the "Raw Room" podcast.

"I love Philly," Brown said. "And what I’m about to say: You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he finna go. Listen, so you’re talking about pressure? Howie, get it done."

Brown is referencing Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, who has been with the organization since 2000 and has served as the team’s GM since 2010. He helped bring Brown to Philadelphia this past season, where the 25-year-old wide receiver established an immediate connection with Hurts and enjoyed the best season of his NFL career.

The former second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss hauled in a career-best 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to being named to his second Pro Bowl. He added 13 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown during the team’s postseason run to the Super Bowl.

If Hurts is going to stay in Philadelphia, Roseman and the Eagles are going to have to open their checkbook. FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano recently looked at what an extension might look like for Hurts, saying that he could end up with a contract that approaches $50 million per year, possibly close to $200 million in guaranteed money.

Currently, the NFL's two highest-paid players are Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $50.2 million per year and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson at $49 million. It's certainly possible Hurts’ new contract will top those numbers.

