National Football League 49ers' Ricky Pearsall in 'serious but stable' condition after being shot Updated Aug. 31, 2024 10:06 p.m. ET

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is in "serious but stable" condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco on Saturday, the team shared in a statement.

Pearsall was struck by a bullet in the chest during the alleged robbery attempt, the 49ers said. The incident took place in San Francisco's Union Square, San Francisco Mayor London Breed shared on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family," the 49ers wrote in their statement.

"My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time," Breed said.

San Francisco police said in a statement that Pearsall was injured while being robbed, and so was the suspect. Both were taken to the hospital, the statement said. Police did not return calls seeking further information.

A message was left for a spokesperson for the team. "He's good," 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel posted on X. "Thank god!!!!"

Pearsall, 23, was drafted in the first round in April by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick but has been slowed by injuries since joining the team.

He missed time during training camp due to hamstring and shoulder issues before returning to practice this past week with a noncontact blue jersey while his shoulder heals.

Pearsall began his college career at Arizona State and transferred to Florida for his final two seasons. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Gators and finished his college career with 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs.

The Niners have hoped Pearsall could contribute as a rookie as a backup to starters Brandon Aiyuk and Samuel.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

