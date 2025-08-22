National Football League
49ers Reportedly Acquire RB Brian Robinson Jr. From Commanders
National Football League

49ers Reportedly Acquire RB Brian Robinson Jr. From Commanders

Updated Aug. 22, 2025 1:01 p.m. ET

We have a resolution to the Brian Robinson Jr. conundrum.

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired the fourth-year running back from the Washington Commanders for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, ESPN reported on Friday. Robinson had been held out of Washington's Week 2 preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, as the two sides determined a path forward.

Last season, Robinson rushed for a career-high 799 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry, which was another career high. He then rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 3.6 yards per carry across the Commanders' three playoff games.

Over his three seasons in Washington (2022-24), Robinson rushed for 776.3 yards and 5.0 touchdowns per season on 4.1 yards per carry. The Commanders selected Robinson with the No. 98 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Robinson joins a 49ers team coming off a 6-11 season that saw it miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Moreover, he joins a running back room that's headlined by superstar and 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who was limited to four games last season due to calf, Achilles and knee injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco traded running back Jordan Mason, who led the 49ers with 789 rushing yards in 2024, to the Minnesota Vikings in March. The 49ers also boast Isaac Guerendo and Jeff Wilson, among others, in their running back room.

In the wake of moving Robinson, who's entering the final season of his rookie deal, the Commanders' running back room includes veteran Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merrit.

Washington was third in the NFL in rushing last season (154.1 rushing yards per game), with rookie quarterback and 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels rushing for a team-high 891 yards and six touchdowns en route to a 12-5 season and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, the first in 33 years for the franchise.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
San Francisco 49ers
Washington Commanders
Brian Robinson Jr.
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jerry Jones Shares What Micah Parsons' Agent Told Him When Presented With Deal

Jerry Jones Shares What Micah Parsons' Agent Told Him When Presented With Deal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes