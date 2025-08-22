National Football League 49ers Reportedly Acquire RB Brian Robinson Jr. From Commanders Updated Aug. 22, 2025 1:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We have a resolution to the Brian Robinson Jr. conundrum.

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired the fourth-year running back from the Washington Commanders for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, ESPN reported on Friday. Robinson had been held out of Washington's Week 2 preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, as the two sides determined a path forward.

Last season, Robinson rushed for a career-high 799 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry, which was another career high. He then rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 3.6 yards per carry across the Commanders' three playoff games.

Over his three seasons in Washington (2022-24), Robinson rushed for 776.3 yards and 5.0 touchdowns per season on 4.1 yards per carry. The Commanders selected Robinson with the No. 98 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Robinson joins a 49ers team coming off a 6-11 season that saw it miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Moreover, he joins a running back room that's headlined by superstar and 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who was limited to four games last season due to calf, Achilles and knee injuries.

San Francisco traded running back Jordan Mason, who led the 49ers with 789 rushing yards in 2024, to the Minnesota Vikings in March. The 49ers also boast Isaac Guerendo and Jeff Wilson, among others, in their running back room.

In the wake of moving Robinson, who's entering the final season of his rookie deal, the Commanders' running back room includes veteran Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merrit.

Washington was third in the NFL in rushing last season (154.1 rushing yards per game), with rookie quarterback and 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels rushing for a team-high 891 yards and six touchdowns en route to a 12-5 season and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, the first in 33 years for the franchise.

