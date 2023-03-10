National Football League
49ers QB Brock Purdy undergoes 'successful' surgery, expected to resume throwing in July

Published Mar. 10, 2023 3:14 p.m. EST

Brock Purdy underwent "successful" surgery Friday to repair the UCL ligament in his elbow that he tore during the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers announced. The surgery had been delayed from its initially scheduled date in February due to inflammation in Purdy's elbow.

Purdy is expected to resume throwing in three months provided his recovery from the surgery goes according to plan, per NFL Network.

If Purdy does begin throwing in July, he will have roughly two months to work his way back in time for the start of the 2023 NFL season. The 49ers are entering another offseason with large questions at quarterback, as former third overall pick Trey Lance missed most of the season with a broken ankle and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to leave in free agency.

Purdy, the last overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, received widespread praise from both inside and outside the 49ers organization for how he led the team to a 5-0 record to close out the 2022 regular season after season-ending injuries to Lance in Week 2 and Garoppolo in Week 13. San Francisco then beat the Seahawks and Cowboys in the playoffs before losing to the Eagles after Purdy went down in the NFC title game.

While star tight end George Kittle that the 49ers starting quarterback job is "Brock's to lose" heading into next season, general manager John Lynch recently said that the team may "look at the [veteran] quarterback market" to provide some extra insurance as the two young signal-callers currently on the roster work their way back from major injuries.

