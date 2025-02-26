National Football League 49ers GM John Lynch: 'I want Brock Purdy to be our quarterback’ Updated Feb. 26, 2025 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDIANAPOLIS – San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch's effort to put the pieces back together after a disastrous 6-11 campaign starts at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.

"At some point you have to reset, or at least recalibrate," Lynch said about his team, which missed the postseason for the first time since 2020. "You can't keep pressing the pedal. I think there's some good that comes out of it. I think we're the oldest team in football. We tried to make a run at it last year, but I think it's good to constantly get younger.

"Our draft class was a good move toward that last year. And we'll have four picks in the top 100 if the comp picks happen like we see it — which is always a calculation — and we'll have 10 picks overall. We're excited to add more youth to a great core of players we already have."

On Wednesday, Lynch reiterated his team's top offseason priority: signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a long-term deal. The GM said the 49ers are in the preliminary stages of those talks and remains hopeful the two sides can get something done sooner rather than later.

"We have started negotiations," Lynch said. "We're talking. I won't go into negotiations, like always is our stance. I want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we are here and beyond. And we'll leave it at that.

"I think the final thing is there's no guarantees we'll get something done. But my experience has been when both sides are motivated, there's ample opportunity to do so."

In the past few seasons, the 49ers have worked out extensions with core players George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk.

Purdy is entering the final year of his rookie contract and reportedly wants a deal that pays him among the top signal-callers in the league, north of $50 million annually. He'd also reportedly like to get the deal done before the team's offseason program starts in April.

The Iowa State product scuffled through an uneven 2024 season as San Francisco struggled with injuries. But only two-time MVP Lamar Jackson (106.1) has a better passer rating than Purdy (104.9) over the past three seasons.

According to Lynch, San Francisco has also begun negotiations on a new deal with tight end Kittle. The 31-year old All-Pro is set to make $15 million in total compensation in the final year of his deal.

"We want George to retire a Niner," Lynch said. "He's a Niner through and through, so we want that to become a reality."

Lynch also said another foundational piece, left tackle Trent Williams, is expected to return for his 15th NFL season.

One core player who may not return is Samuel. Lynch confirmed that the team has granted the do-it-all receiver's request to seek a trade. Samuel has a year left on a $71.55 million deal that's scheduled to pay him $17.55 million in total compensation for the upcoming season.

San Francisco restructured Samuel's deal last September, so if he's traded before June 1, the 49ers would take a $31.55 million dead money hit. Samuel is slated for a $15.4 million option bonus on March 22, making it likely the 49ers will agree to a trade before then. The 49ers could save money by releasing Samuel with a post-June 1 designation after the new league year starts March 12 and before the option bonus is due, cutting the cap hit to $10.75 million over the next two years.

Samuel became expendable when San Francisco signed Aiyuk last offseason to a four-year, $120 million deal as the team's WR1. Aiyuk suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7 and is working through rehab.

San Francisco also signed No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings to a two-year, $15.4 million deal and selected Ricky Pearsall in the first round of last year's draft. Samuel, 29, experienced a decline in production last season, totaling just 51 receptions for 670 receiving yards and three scores in 15 games. Those were the six-year veteran's worst numbers over a full season.

"We're on good terms with Deebo," Lynch said. "He's asked for a fresh start, and I think we're going to honor that. I don't like seeing great players [leave], and he is a great player. He makes plays, and he makes game-changing plays."

"There's a lot of love there. There's a lot of respect there. A lot of shared experiences. So, to let that go, that's difficult. … That's where we are at."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

