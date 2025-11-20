4 Takeaways From the Texans' Win over the Bills

The Buffalo Bills may be throwing away their best shot at a Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

In a season where the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo's two biggest AFC rivals, have been reduced to .500 teams, the Bills have remarkably been unable to take advantage of their fall. And after their 23-19 loss to the Texans in Houston on Thursday night, they're in danger of a fall themselves.

The Bills are now 7-4, a full two games back of the New England Patriots in the AFC East and only one game ahead of the Texans (6-5) in the wild card race. The field had been cleared for Buffalo to run to the top of the conference and get the home-field advantage in the playoffs they so desperately need. Instead, after another bad loss on Thursday night, they may have to fight to get to the playoffs at all.

Here are my takeaways:

1. The Texans' defense is real, and it’s spectacular

The Texans' offensive struggles have been mystifying for two years now. They can’t run the ball consistently and their passing game is erratic, regardless of whether the quarterback is Davis Mills or C.J. Stroud.

But the defense is outstanding, and it might be enough to drag this flawed team to the playoffs.

Houston was all over Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Thursday night, sacking him a career-high eight times (edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. led the way with 2.5) and doing their best to make the big QB uncomfortable in the pocket. The Texans constantly collapsed it around him and forced him to move, which disrupted any rhythm the Bills passing game might have mustered.

The front-line combo of Anderson (10.5 sacks on the season) and edge rusher Danielle Hunter (11) is as potent a 1-2 pass rushing punch as there is in the league, and it's a big reason why the Texans have the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

Houston will eventually need the offense to do something — anything — if they want to make any postseason noise, but the defense should be enough to at least give them the chance.

2. James Cook shoulders the Bills' hopes of a Super Bowl run

As good as Allen is, he’s simply not repeating his MVP season from a year ago. Maybe that’s not all his fault, but it doesn’t matter at this point, since his top running back seems more equipped to handle a bigger share of the offensive load if they’ll give it to him.

Cook was good last season, rushing for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he has become a great running back this year. He had 116 yards against the Texans and is now up to 1,084 on the season, which currently ranks him second in the NFL in rushing yards (behind Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor).

Allen is still capable of carrying this team when necessary, but there really isn’t a need with a running back on the roster who's on pace for nearly 1,700 rushing yards. In fact, the Bills need to lean on Cook even more than they are. They seemed to abandon him for long stretches on Thursday night when they got even a little bit behind, even though they never trailed by more than one score.

Using Cook more will take pressure off Allen and make life easier for their passing attack – especially in the face of a strong pass rush. Cook should be the engine that makes their offense go.

3. The Bills should have gotten Allen a No. 1 receiver

It was hard enough to believe that when Bills general manager Brandon Beane looked at his receiving corps in the offseason that he felt satisfied with what he saw. It’s almost impossible to believe he still felt that way at the trading deadline, too.

Yet Buffalo did nothing then, just like they did nothing in the offseason, to get their MVP quarterback what he needs most – a true, No. 1 wide receiver. And there’s really no excuse. It’s just roster malpractice. Maybe Beane is OK because somehow the Bills still rank in the top 10 in passing, but that’s all because of Allen.

Henry To'oTo'o gets one of the Texans' eight sacks of Josh Allen. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Just imagine how good he would be if he had a receiver that even ranked among the top 40 in the league.

The best he’s got is wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who led the team with a mediocre 76 catches for 821 yards and four touchdowns last season. On Thursday night, his limitations were crystal clear, even though he caught eight passes for 110 yards, but also had a costly fumble. He’s now up to 54 catches for 564 yards on the season, which are mediocre (at best) numbers for the best receiver on his team.

The Bills' offense hasn’t looked like its old self the last two seasons, really, and the lack of a top receiver is a huge reason why. It’s a mistake that Beane can’t make again this offseason. Finding a No. 1 receiver has to be his priority if he really wants the Bills to make a Super Bowl run.

4. The Texans need Stroud back – and looking like he did as a rookie

Mills had a nice, two-game run, but he really showed his limitations on Thursday night against a mediocre Bills defense (16-of-30 for 153 yards and two touchdowns). He had plenty of opportunities to open up a big lead in this game, but he could not get the passing game going at all.

Now, Stroud hasn’t been great this season (or last season, for that matter), but his upside is much higher. There is hope in Houston that he’ll be back for Week 12, and the Texans will clearly need him if they want to do anything on offense at all.

But Houston will need the old Stroud, the one who looked so promising as a rookie, not the one who has struggled ever since. They need at least someone capable of making plays since the Texans rushing game just isn’t good enough to carry the offense behind an average offensive line.

Houston needs to get the passing game going, which won't happen consistently with Mills at the helm.

4 ½. What’s next?

It won’t get any easier in the coming weeks for the Bills, who travel to Pittsburgh (6-4) next Sunday and then return home to face the Bengals (and probably quarterback Joe Burrow) on Dec. 7. But the big one for them — massive considering they still have their sights set on a sixth straight AFC East championship — comes Dec. 14 in New England against the team they’re chasing, the Patriots (9-2)

As for the Texans, they’ve clawed their way back into the playoff picture after their 0-3 start and now are just one-half game back of the final spot. But they have what could be a season-defining, two-game stretch at Indianapolis (8-2) and at Kansas City (5-5) coming up the next two weeks. And they might need a couple of wins, since they end the season at the Chargers (7-4) and home against the Colts again.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .