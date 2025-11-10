4 Takeaways From the Eagles’ Win Over the Packers on Monday Night Football

Monday’s matchup between two NFC heavyweights gave us entertainment. It’s just that it didn’t come in the form of explosive offensive football.

The Eagles (7-2) edged the Packers (5-3-1) Monday night at Lambeau Field 10-7 for their third straight victory. It marked Green Bay’s second straight loss.

Here are a few takeaways:

1. Eagles seized control with back-to-back explosive plays

The Eagles held a 3-0 lead deep into the second half of Monday’s defensive battle. But it was their early fourth-quarter touchdown drive that gave them a cushion down the stretch.

And it came as a result of their two biggest plays of the game, which came back-to-back.

First, it was star running back Saquon Barkley — held to 40 rushing yards and two catches for zero yards through three quarters — who caught a pass in the flat, hit a defender in the open field with a spin move and scampered 41 yards. The next play, quarterback Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 36-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead.

Green Bay responded with a touchdown drive of its own, but Philadelphia managed to ice the game in the final minutes. It wasn’t without a head scratch, though. Holding a 10-7 lead, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni elected to go for it on 4th-and-6 from the Packers 35 with 33 seconds left. Philadelphia failed to convert with a pass, giving Green Bay a last sliver of hope in the closing seconds. Fortunately for the Eagles, the Packers couldn’t get closer than the Philadelphia 46 and kicker Brandon McManus shanked the 64-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

2. Packers’ struggle offensively in first game without TE Tucker Kraft

Neither offense was sharp, but we’ve grown accustomed to the Eagles having inconsistent offensive performances. The Packers’ showing on that side of the ball was a bit more jarring, as it failed to score more than 13 points for the second straight game after four games of at least 27 points.

Green Bay clearly missed Kraft, whose yards-after-the-catch ability would’ve come to use in a game where Jordan Love was uncomfortable in the pocket and struggled to find open receivers down field. The Packers quarterback completed just 59.4% of passes for a season-low 158 yards. He had just three completions of at least 20 yards, all of which came in the second half. He didn’t complete a pass longer than nine yards through two quarters.

3. Tush push debate stays front of mind

Before kickoff, Monday’s matchup was already a notable one in the tush push conversation, as the Packers had sponsored the failed rule change proposal attempting to ban the play this past offseason. But the debate surrounding it hit another gear during the game.

The Eagles converted a 3rd-and-1 on their opening possession with a tush push, but they should’ve been flagged for a false start. Left guard Landon Dickerson clearly moved before the snap.

Philadelphia’s conversion ultimately became a moot point – Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper created a takeaway later in the drive — but the missed call served as the latest example of how difficult the play can be to officiate, and why it will be back up for debate this upcoming offseason.

4. Lane Johnson hurt but did return

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Eagles star right tackle had his left leg rolled up on a run play midway through the second quarter. He was helped up and taken to the medical tent before walking gingerly in pain to the tunnel, where a cart took him to the visiting locker room.

Johnson was listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury and returned to the sideline for the second half with a helmet on. He didn’t come back on the field initially, but did play a couple snaps at the end, a good sign.

One of the best offensive tackles of his era, Johnson has been enjoying one of the best years of his career at 37.

4 ½. What’s next?

The Eagles host the Lions (6-3) on Sunday Night Football next week. The Packers play at the Giants (2-8) on Sunday.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .