3 undrafted free agents who could make an impression at Cowboys rookie camp

In a world where each day is a self-contained news cycle, forgive me if it feels like a month has passed since the Cowboys finalized their draft class. But with their rookies reporting to work for minicamp this week, their young prospects are back at the front of mind.

Truthfully, the phrase "rookie minicamp" sounds a hell of a lot more exciting than the reality. In the modern era, this weekend has become a lot more about fundamentals and acclimating to the mental and physical routine of the NFL schedule. Still, it offers a first glimpse at the rookie class, and especially those we don't know much about — the undrafted players.

Few franchises exemplify the value of undrafted players like the Cowboys, as we know. From Drew Pearson and Cliff Harris to Dan Bailey and Tony Romo, some of the organization's most notable players signed on with no fanfare. The current roster features its fair share of undrafted contributors, like Cooper Rush, Peyton Hendershot and Malik Davis.

Suffice to say, it's a good bet that at least a couple of the undrafted additions will end up contributing. Here are a few who stand out.

T.J. Bass, OL, Oregon

Bass is easily the most buzzworthy name among this year's undrafted class, for multiple reasons. For starters, he projects to play the position most would agree looks thinnest on the Dallas depth chart: guard. The Cowboys signed veteran Chuma Edoga after losing Connor McGovern in free agency, and they drafted Asim Richards on Day 3. Still, the left guard spot remains a question mark heading into the summer. On top of playing the right position, Bass has credentials. He was an honorable-mention All-Pac 12 selection as a left guard back in 2020. He split time between left guard and left tackle in 2021, earning first-team All-Pac 12 in the process. Finally, last year, he was first-team all-conference and second-team All-America playing left tackle. He lacks elite athleticism, which is likely why he felt out of the draft. Still, he handled himself quite well playing both spots on the left side against high-level competition.

For Bass, it's a perfect combination of opportunity and ability.

Hunter Luepke, RB, North Dakota State

Again, undrafted free agents are just as much about fit as they are about talent. Luepke has all the stats and accolades you'd expect from a three-time All-American at the FCS level. What's more interesting is that, at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, he brings a size component that's currently missing from the Cowboys running back room.

That's not to put the cart before the horse. It's highly unlikely that an undrafted rookie is going to take meaningful snaps from Tony Pollard or Ronald Jones. But Luepke's size gives him the versatility to be used as a running back, a fullback or even an H-back tight end. Needless to say, a 230-pound back who can run a 4.58-second 40-yard dash could likely provide some value on special teams.

None of this to say Luepke is likely to make an immediate impact on the Cowboys' offense. But versatility can land you a job in this league. And once you land the job, that same versatility can get you a jersey on game days. Luepke's versatility provides him a big opportunity.

Tyrus Wheat, OLB, Mississippi State

Sometimes the jump from college to the NFL lands you in a kind of position-less purgatory. That seems to be the case for Wheat, who has the resume of a guy who should have been drafted. The guy weighs 268 pounds and tallied 27 career tackles for loss with 18.5 sacks in the SEC. My dear friend Dane Brugler, who does more exhaustive research on the NFL draft than any media member I know, graded him as a fourth-round pick.

The problem is that Wheat doesn't measure up as well as NFL teams would prefer on paper. He's a former safety turned linebacker, and a linebacker who often rushed the passer. His height, wingspan and straight-line speed are all lacking compared to most of his counterparts on the defensive front. It leaves him as a classic tweener. A coaching staff is going to have to find a role that's suited for him.

Fortunately for Wheat, Dan Quinn seems like the right guy for the job. Since Quinn took over as defensive coordinator, Dallas hasn't shied away from using multiple fronts or finding different personnel groupings to fit certain skill sets. Wheat was plenty productive at the highest level of college football. If any of that ability can translate to the NFL, Quinn is the type of coach who should be able to find a way to showcase it.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team’s official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback’s time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

