2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Does Anyone Want To Be The Best Team In Football?

Who is the best team in football?

That’s not an easy question to answer anymore.

The last undefeated team (Minnesota Vikings) barely has a functional offense. The powerful San Francisco 49ers have turned the ball over eight times in their past three games. The Kansas City Chiefs were just pounded by the defending champion Seattle Seahawks, who already have three losses. Every team in the top 10 has at least one undeniable flaw.

But don’t worry. In a year where the only consensus is that there is no consensus, I’ve got some ideas. And I’ll sort it all out for you in my Week 8 NFL Power Rankings.

*Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings

Super Bowl odds: +60000 (28th-best)

The Chargers get the place of honor at the bottom of the rankings as the last remaining winless team in the NFL. And what kind of odds would you have gotten on that before the season started? This is a team that was a sleeper Super Bowl contender not that long ago. Depending on what book you used, the over/under on them for the season was either 9.5 or 10.5 wins. Now, will they even get to four? Better question: When will they get their first win of the season? For obvious reasons, circle their Nov. 22 game at home against everybody’s favorite opponent: the Jets.

Next game: @ Rams (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Chargers are the only team in the NFL that has not won a game this season.

Super Bowl odds: +80000 (tied for 29th-best)

Pick your adjective: Inexcusable. Laughable. Disgusting. Predictable. They all apply to the way Aaron Glenn’s lifeless, undisciplined, unprepared team lost to the previously winless Dolphins in front of their disgruntled home fans this past Sunday. There have been worse losses in Jets history, but it’s hard to think of any right now. This was hideous. I’d rank them 39th if I could. That mess killed any goodwill they had built up with their relatively competitive start to the season. And yes, it was the final nail in Aaron Glenn’s tenure. He’ll just be killing time the rest of the season until he’s finally out of a job.

Next game: vs. Raiders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The only rookies with 100-plus receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in a game this season both play for the Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., who has done it twice in three games, and Kenyon Sadiq.

Is Aaron Glenn on the hot seat following the Jets' loss to the Dolphins? (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

Admit it. You knew the Dolphins were going to beat the Jets on Sunday. I mean, if they were going to win one game all season long, that was always going to be it. And of course, it would be at MetLife Stadium. Every Jets fan knew it when they bought their ticket to that game. The Dolphins did it in style, too. Malik Willis threw a 63-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. RB Ollie Gordon ran all over the Jets for 103 yards. And the Miami defense got the big fourth-quarter stop when they needed it. Enjoy it, because things are almost certainly going to get worse — at least until they play the Jets again in Miami on Nov. 29.

Next game: vs. Patriots (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Miami Dolphins have won a game for the first time since Week 17 of last season, snapping a six-game losing streak. The win is also the first for Jeff Hafley as a head coach.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

The Titans don’t really deserve to move up as much as a few other teams deserved to move down. But give them this: They almost took down the upstart Browns. They even showed some signs of offensive life — or at least RB Tony Pollard (129 yards, 3 touchdowns) did. Their defense was a disaster and they let Deshaun Watson have his first 300-yard passing day in five years. They’re also 1-6, so yeah, they should be lower. Don’t worry. After they lose to the Bengals this Sunday, they’ll probably slide back down before heading into their bye week.

Next game: @ Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Averaging 168.4 passing yards per game through Week 7, Cam Ward is on pace for the fewest passing yards per game by a quarterback to start every game in the last 20 seasons.

Super Bowl odds: +80000 (tied for 29th-best)

Mike LaFleur’s young team really does play hard and manages to hang around much better teams — sometimes. But the Cardinals are still so flawed, and QB Jacoby Brissett isn’t very good, and they remain in the throes of a ridiculous schedule. They’ve got the Cowboys, Seahawks, Rams and Chiefs over the next four weeks, with all but the Rams on the road. Then maybe they can catch their breath and see if they can build a little momentum as they head into the offseason and the NFL draft.

Next game: @ Cowboys (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Cardinals are 2-0 at SoFi Stadium this season and 0-5 everywhere else.

Super Bowl odds: +12500 (21st-best)

Dan Quinn still has his job, which is something of a minor upset as the Commanders return from their bye week. And if they didn’t make the change already, then he’ll probably hang on until the end of the season. The good news for them is the schedule isn’t particularly tough the rest of the way, at least until they get to their late-season road trip through Minnesota and Jacksonville. And the NFC East still stinks, so there are still opportunities to take the division if they don’t fall too far behind. But lower your expectations. They’re 1-4-1 for a reason, and it’s not a good one.

Next game: vs. Eagles (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Through Week 7, the Commanders have allowed 28.7 points per game, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

Super Bowl odds: +10000 (tied for 20th-best)

What in the world …? If someone told me that the Buccaneers were going to score 43 points and run for 258 yards, I would have asked, "You mean over the next two weeks, or three?" But they just grounded the Panthers' defense to a pulp in the most unexpected fashion imaginable. I’d say it helped that QB Baker Mayfield returned from his thumb injury, but he threw 11 passes and totaled just 64 yards. Give credit to Todd Bowles’ defense (two interceptions) and special teams (recovered muffed punt), I guess. And put Bucs-Panthers high on the list of most inexplicable outcomes of the year.

Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: In Sunday's second quarter, the Buccaneers became just the second team in NFL history with a pass TD, rushing TD, field goal, defensive TD and special teams TD/returned XP in a single quarter. They joined the Jets in Week 1, 2018 (3Q vs. DET).

Super Bowl odds: +25000 (tied for 26th-best)

For a second-year coach, Kellen Moore sure feels like he’s barely clinging to his job as his team tumbles into its bye week after losing to the Steelers in Paris. The Saints have just been such a disappointment, especially offensively, which was supposed to be Moore’s specialty. And injuries (to RB Travis Etienne and rookie WR Jordyn Tyson) are only a part of it. The Saints have now lost four of five, and their lone win was a hold-on-for-dear-life nailbiter against the Giants. And when they come out of the bye week, there are no breaks in the schedule until nearly Christmas. Things could get ugly, fast.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Saints have scored 48 points in the final two minutes of either half this season, the most in the NFL.

Super Bowl odds: +25000 (tied for 26th-best)

Let the fire sale begin! Everything must go — everything except for RB Jonathan Taylor, who remains the only good thing (and only watchable thing) about this team. Scoring 10 points and gaining just 218 yards against the powerful Vikings' defense isn’t embarrassing, but that’s their third straight loss, and they’re 2-5 now and it sure doesn’t seem like things are going to get better. They are heading toward an offseason of big changes. There’s no reason not to start making them now.

Next game: @ Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Vikings generated pressure on 60.9% of their blitzes against the Colts, recording four sacks on those plays. Indianapolis has now allowed 10 sacks over its last two games.

Super Bowl odds: +20000 (25th-best)

If the football gods had any mercy, they’d allow the Eagles to just punt on the rest of the season, because they’re getting kind of hard to look at. They are almost literally being held together by Band-Aids right now. Even Monday night, when they finally got RB Saquon Barkley back, he lasted nine plays before he added a back injury to his hamstring injury. It’s almost hard not to feel bad for them … almost. Actually, it’s probably not that hard for most NFL fans. They’ve been waiting a long time for the Eagles to fall apart like this.

Next game: @ Commanders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: After starting 2-0 this season, the Eagles have lost five straight games for the first time since Weeks 11-15, 2016.

Super Bowl odds: +3500 (tied for 15th-best)

Well, it looks like the Cowboys seem to have established themselves as the only team capable of chasing the Giants in the NFC East this year — though that’s not saying much. Their offense had little trouble with a decimated Eagles team, but man, that defense is still a mess. They’re lucky Saquon Barkley couldn’t stay in this game because he was threatening to run all over them. Not that doing that is all that difficult these days. All that money and they’re still giving up about 150 yards per game on the ground. That won’t get them very far.

Next game: vs. Cardinals (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Despite the win, the Cowboys have allowed 20-plus points in 13 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL by eight games and the longest streak in franchise history.

Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns on Monday night, but the Cowboys have issues all around the quarterback. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +3500 (tied for 15th-best)

The Texans are undoubtedly a much-improved team over the past three weeks and can take comfort in that as they head into their bye week. But here’s their reality: It was always going to be tough, if not impossible, to rebound from an 0-4 start. The upstart Giants showed them how hard on Sunday by running all over them. The loss was bad enough, but giving up 420 yards to a Giants team starting its third QB this season? This Texans' defense just hasn’t been good enough and now the club is operating the rest of the season with almost no margin for error.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Texans’ defense has taken a major step back from last season, falling from second to 20th in points allowed per game and first to 18th in yards allowed per game.

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 23rd-best)

Remember when everyone was screaming that the Raiders belonged in the top 10? That was just four weeks and yet four losses ago. In fairness to them, those losses have come against the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills and Rams, and it’s pretty clear that all four of those teams are way out of the Raiders’ league. They do get a break against the Jets next Sunday. But after that, it’s the 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos and Browns. So yes, things definitely can still get worse. Which means it would be a bad time to switch to rookie QB Fernando Mendoza right now.

Next game: @ Jets (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: After starting the season 3-0, the Raiders have lost four straight games, allowing an NFL-worst 35.75 points per game over that span.

Super Bowl odds: +6500 (tied for 18th-best)

I want to be more excited that the Falcons knocked off the top team in these rankings, but it felt a little fluky to me. They didn’t exactly light up the 49ers on offense and they didn’t really do that much to stop them on defense. What they got was four turnovers, which counts, but isn’t something that happens all the time. And one came when RB Christian McCaffrey was out. So … yay! Big win. But they’re still 3-4. They are playing a lot better over the past five weeks, though. That does count for something in a really bad division.

Next game: @ Buccaneers (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Falcons' win over the 49ers on Sunday was their first home win of the season. Atlanta is now 1-3 at home in 2026.

Super Bowl odds: +3200 (14th-best)

The Packers were a couple of missed kicks away from beating the Lions and moving up in these rankings, but they just couldn’t make the big stop or the big offensive play when it mattered most. QB Jordan Love is still playing well, and he’s got RB Josh Jacobs back now to boost their rushing attack. And their defense is playing sneaky good too. So the Pack has it all … except that they’re 4-3 and that puts them in last place in their tough division. So they remain in the middle of the pack for now.

Next game: vs. Panthers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Packers lead the NFL with 20 drops this season, a 7.6% drop rate on 263 targets.

Super Bowl odds: +8000 (20th-best)

Now that was a big and impressive win against a Texans team that was starting to get on a little bit of a roll. The Giants got an impressive performance from new QB J.J. McCarthy, a big rebound game from RB Cam Skattebo and some timely stops from their battered defense. John Harbaugh’s staff even outcoached the Texans in the overtime win. The Giants are now the class of a trash division, heading into their bye week with a 4-2-1 record. As Harbaugh said after the game, the Giants have positioned themselves to be in this until the end. And with the Eagles and Commanders on deck after their break, they can create some real separation in the division.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: With their win today over the Texans on Sunday, the Giants would match their win total from the 2025 season when they finished 4-13. Last season, they did not get their 4th win until Week 18 in a 34-17 win over the Cowboys.

Super Bowl odds: +5500 (17th-best)

That’ll teach me to put the Panthers in the top 10. I didn’t feel good about it then, and I sure don’t feel good about it after their inexplicable, disgusting 43-13 loss to the Bucs. I mean, Tampa QB Baker Mayfield threw for 64 yards and the Panthers still gave up 43 points. The Bucs ran for 258 yards! A week ago, I thought QB Bryce Young was a dark horse MVP candidate, and then he goes out and barely completes half his passes, throws for 163 yards and gets picked off twice? That’s the thanks I get for my faith.

Next game: @ Packers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Panthers have now given up 40-plus points in two of their first three home games this season.

Super Bowl odds: +1300 (tied for seventh-best)

Paging Lamar Jackson, you are needed in Baltimore, stat. Jesse Minter tried to keep this team afloat while his star QB was out with an ankle injury, but it’s all come apart over the past two games, as the Ravens have scored a total of 20 points. Add that to their total defensive collapse in the second half against the Bengals on Sunday, not to mention their upcoming games against the Bills and the Jaguars, and they are standing on the edge of a dangerous cliff. Jackson is good enough to rescue them. But he better come back quickly.

Next game: @ Bills (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Ravens surrendered 35 unanswered points to the Bengals after holding a double-digit lead, the first time that has happened in franchise history.

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 23rd-best)

All the Browns do is win. It’s never pretty. It’s never impressive. And sometimes it doesn’t even make sense. But somehow they’re 5-2 despite giving up 13 points more than they’ve scored. This past Sunday, they needed QB Deshaun Watson’s first 300-yard game in five years to beat a bad Titans team on a last-second field goal. Sometimes they win with defense. Whatever it takes. Rookie coach Todd Monken somehow keeps pushing the right buttons, and no coach in the league is doing more with less.

Next game: @ Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The last time the Browns were in first place in the AFC North this late in a season was in Week 10 of the 2014 season.

Super Bowl odds: +6500 (tied for 18th-best)

It’s probably time I stopped underestimating the Steelers, who have won three straight now and have only been out of one game this season in the final minutes. They win ugly and their 42-year-old QB is a shell of his old self, but give Mike McCarthy credit. Pittsburgh finds ways to win. And the emergence of RB Jaylen Warren as a legitimate two-way weapon has been huge for a team that needs to carry Rodgers more than he can carry them. It would be a big boost for the Steelers if they can beat the Browns at home next Sunday and stay atop the AFC North heading into their bye.

Next game: vs. Browns (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Steelers now have a 5-2 record. They have made the postseason in 10 of the previous 11 seasons when starting 5-2 or better.

Super Bowl odds: +1050 (fourth-best)

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in. It wasn’t just because of their win over the Raiders on Sunday. It was the way they raced out to a 28-3 lead, with some outstanding passing by QB Matthew Stafford and a strong, two-pronged rushing attack from Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Their defense is a little shaky at times, but their offense still has the goods. If only they could put it together for more than one game at a time.

Next game: vs. Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: With three passing touchdowns against the Raiders, Matthew Stafford is now the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in Rams franchise history.

Super Bowl odds: +1900 (tied for 11th-best)

The Patriots' narrow loss to the Bears on Thursday night might only be a bump in the road for a team that is clearly back on the right track. Drake Maye continues to play well. The Patriots still don’t run the ball very well, though, and that’s going to be a problem against a schedule that just doesn’t get much easier between now and the playoffs. They’re going to need to hold the ball to slow down some of the high-powered offenses they face. If they keep playing shootouts, it’s not going to end well for them.

Next game: @ Dolphins (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Rhamondre Stevenson’s 48-yard touchdown catch as time expired in the first half against the Bears was the Patriots’ longest touchdown to end a half since 2010. Over the past 20 years, 1,006 passes have been thrown in the final 10 seconds of a half from at least 40 yards from the end zone and traveled 10 or fewer air yards. Drake Maye’s throw to Stevenson was the only one to result in a touchdown.

Super Bowl odds: +2100 (13th-best)

Head coach Dan Campbell’s decision not to fire defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard looked a lot better than anyone expected when the Lions held the Packers to 17 points this past Sunday. It wasn’t a perfect effort, but they prevented the big plays when it mattered the most. And if they can actually get their defensive issues ironed out, they’ll be a strong Super Bowl contender. Their offense is good enough to beat anybody. They just need their defense to stop giving games away.

Next game: vs. Vikings (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Lions' 4-2 start marks the first time in franchise history they’ve won at least four of their first six games in four consecutive seasons.

Super Bowl odds: +1600 (ninth-best)

They were shut out in the first half against Baltimore and had 59 total yards. That’s obscene for a team with as many weapons as they have. Then they scored 35 points and gained 299 yards in the second half, turning the game into a rout and reminding the world how dangerous they really are. I don’t even know what to say about Zac Taylor and this team anymore, though. The lack of consistency is absolutely maddening. But that second half showed why I keep ranking them this high. When they get going, they’re as good as any team in the league.

Next game: vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: After trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Bengals scored 35 unanswered points in the second half against the Ravens. The 35 second-half points are tied for the second-most points scored in any second half in Bengals franchise history, and their most in a second half since October 29, 1989.

Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes in the second half of the Bengals' win over the Ravens. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1200 (sixth-best)

The 34 points the Jaguars gave up to the Texans before their bye week looks like a real anomaly for a defense that has been mostly impressive this season. It’s certainly nothing to worry about considering their upcoming schedule. They face the Colts, Ravens, Giants and Titans (twice) over the next five weeks. The Ravens and Giants are tough, but each of those games is winnable. The Jaguars could be rising in these rankings fast.

Next game: vs. Colts (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Jaguars have gone 23 straight games without allowing a 75-plus-yard rusher, tied for the third-longest streak since 1966. Only the 49ers have had longer streaks: 27 games from 2021-23 and 26 games from 1989-91.

Super Bowl odds: +1100 (fifth-best)

The Seahawks just beat the No. 2 team in these rankings, knocking the Chiefs from their unbeaten perch. But the truth is they’re kind of wedged here in this spot because of their unflattering record. The defending champs are 4-3 and there’s just no way around that, even though two of those losses were to the 49ers and Broncos, two of the toughest teams in the league. The Seahawks are clearly capable of greatness, especially on defense. If they beat the Bears next Monday, they’ll likely be back in the top 5.

Next game: vs. Bears (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Seahawks held the Chiefs to their fewest points (three, tied), total yards (213), first downs (11), and red zone drives (zero) in any game started by Patrick Mahomes.

Super Bowl odds: +1400 (eighth-best)

A healthy Caleb Williams really does change everything for the Bears, and it honestly doesn’t look like he’s 100% back yet. Once he is, there may be no stopping the Bears — or at least the Bears’ offense. The defense has shown some holes the past few weeks against some pretty high-powered offenses. It’s probably still good enough for the Bears to make a deep run. They’re playing and acting like they can. But it’s clearly Ben Johnson’s offense that’s going to carry them to the end.

Next game: @ Seahawks (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: D'Andre Swift is the first Bears running back with at least seven touchdowns through the team's first seven games of a season since Neal Anderson in 1990.

Super Bowl odds: +580 (best)

I admittedly feel a little bad about dropping the 49ers this far against a Falcons team that has been impressive at times over the past few weeks, especially since I still suspect this is the best team in football — you know, in those rare moments when they're mostly healthy. But there’s no avoiding the reality that they are incredibly banged up, and they added RB Christian McCaffrey to their injury list with a calf injury. Mostly, though, I’m concerned about this: They’ve turned the ball over eight times in the past three games, including four on Sunday. They’re too good to be that careless with the ball.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: Despite their first loss of the season to the Falcons, the 49ers lead the NFL in offensive play success rate (60.6%) and net passing yards per pass play (7.83). San Francisco also ranks second in yards per play (6.36), behind only the Bills (6.48), and third-down conversion rate (50%).

Super Bowl odds: +1900 (tied for 11th-best)

The Broncos may have scored 30 points against the Cardinals, but this team still has a Bo Nix problem. He scored on a 62-yard run of his own and threw a short pass that RB R.J. Harvey turned into a 52-yard score. But other than that, the Broncos quarterback was once again unimpressive and downright shaky. Maybe this is just the way it’s going to be. The Broncos are just going to keep finding a way to win. But Nix is probably going to have to get it together at some point — like, perhaps, next Sunday against the Chiefs.

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: With their win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the Broncos are 12-2 vs. NFC opponents since the start of the 2024 season.

Super Bowl odds: +900 (third)

The Chiefs were bound to stumble at some point, but that was one ugly way to do it. Patrick Mahomes managed just 165 passing yards and an interception against the tough Seattle defense. And RB Kenneth Walker III was held to just 36 rushing yards by his former team. Given how bad that was, it’s probably worth noting that the Chiefs haven’t exactly played a tough schedule. They are now set up for a very interesting rematch this week with the best team they beat: the Broncos.

Next game: @ Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: During the 20-3 loss to the Seahawks, Kansas City never reached the red zone, the first time that has happened in a Patrick Mahomes NFL start, with Sunday being his 153rd career start, including the playoffs.

Super Bowl odds: +1700 (10th-best)

Well, the Vikings are the last of the undefeated teams, but the Week 6 bye didn’t exactly do anything for their quarterback problem. Against a suspect Colts defense, Kyler Murray threw for 150 yards, which is almost criminal considering he’s got wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on his side. Every week I am incredibly impressed with Brian Flores’ defense, but I wonder how long the Vikings can survive without a functioning offense. The Lions, Bills, Packers and 49ers are their next four opponents, so I suspect we’re about to find out. But for now, they get their highest ranking of the season. Sorry — the way they play offense, I just can’t put them at No. 1.

Next game: @ Lions (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 11 games, tying the 1986-87 Bears for the longest winning streak with at least four different starting quarterbacks since 1950.

Super Bowl odds: +700 (second-best)

The Bills are back on top, mostly by default as they come off their bye week. They’ll only stay here if they’ve spent their week off plugging their defensive holes. They’re going to be tested quickly, too, with a game against the Ravens, in what should be Lamar Jackson’s first game back from his ankle injury. The 1-2 punch of Josh Allen and James Cook is enough to give the Bills the temporary crown, though. It’ll be fascinating to see how this high-powered offense does in two weeks in Minnesota. But the real test comes on Thanksgiving when they face their nemesis, the Chiefs.

Next game: vs. Ravens (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Through Week 7, the Bills lead the NFL in scoring (32.8 points per game), yards per play (6.48), points per drive (3.28) and scoring drive percentage (60%).