We're talking about this again.

Calvin Johnson has held the NFL's regular-season receiving yards record since 2012, when he piled up 1,964 yards for the Detroit Lions.

A year ago, Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a run at it. He finished with 1,793 yards, the eighth-most in a season in league history, and won AP Offensive Player of the Year. This season, the Seattle Seahawks star is on an even faster pace.

Through 10 games, Smith-Njigba has 79 catches for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns. He needs 758 more yards over Seattle's final seven games to set the record.

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First, the odds.

JSN is at +150 to break the NFL regular-season receiving yards record, tallying 1,965 receiving yards or more.

In terms of reaching 2,000 receiving yards, JSN is at +180 to go Over 1,999.5 and at -230 to finish Under 1,999.5.

Second, the plausibility.

The math is in Smith-Njigba's favor. To reach 1,965 yards, he needs to average about 108.3 yards per game the rest of the way. He's averaging 120.7 per game this season.

At that rate, he'd finish around 2,052 yards. That would break the record and make him the first player in NFL history with a 2,000-yard receiving season. Johnson averaged 122.8 yards per game in 2012, but he did it in 16 games. Smith-Njigba gets 17.

So why is he still an underdog at +150? Well, the margin for error is thin.

One quiet game, like the 23-yard outing in Week 13 last season that derailed his chase, would push the target per game up quickly. Smith-Njigba is also coming off Seattle's bye, and the Seahawks' closing stretch includes plenty of stiff competition.

The 2,000-yard prop is a taller order. Smith-Njigba needs 793 yards in seven games, or about 113.3 per game, to get there. The Under at -230 implies the books see roughly a 70% chance he falls short.

Here's the Seahawks' remaining schedule:

Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers (Nov. 29)

Week 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 7, Monday night)

Week 14: vs. New York Giants (Dec. 13)

Week 15: at Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 19)

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 25, Christmas night)

Week 17: at Carolina Panthers (Jan. 3)

Week 18: at Los Angeles Rams (Jan. 10)

The chase resumes Sunday in San Francisco against the 49ers, who beat Seattle 32-29 in October. A big day there would put Smith-Njigba well ahead of schedule heading into two straight home games.