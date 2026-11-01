2026 NFL Odds Week 9: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 15 Games

NFL Week 9 is nearly here, and it begins with a Thursday clash between Jacksonville and Baltimore.

The Titans and Steelers have byes.

Here are the lines for every Week 9 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Nov. 2.

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Thursday, Nov. 5

Spread: Jaguars -8.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -430, Ravens +335

O/U: 43.5

Sunday, Nov. 8

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Moneyline: Bengals -169, Falcons +144

O/U: 51.5

Spread: Saints -2.5

Moneyline: Saints -152, Browns +127

O/U: 43.5

Spread: Cowboys -5.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -265, Colts +215

O/U: 51.5

Spread: Broncos -2.5

Moneyline: Broncos -152, Panthers +127

O/U: 43.5

Spread: Lions -6.5

Moneyline: Lions -340, Dolphins +270

O/U: 49.5

Spread: Rams -5.5

Moneyline: Rams -245, Commanders +200

O/U: 47.5

Spread: Giants -2.5

Moneyline: Giants -157, Eagles +132

O/U: 40.5

Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -525, Jets +390

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Texans -4.5

Moneyline: Texans -230, Chargers +185

O/U: 41.5

Spread: Seahawks -11.5

Moneyline: Seahaws -750, Cardinals +525

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Patriots -2.5

Moneyline: Patriots -151, Packers +126

O/U: 47.5

Spread: 49ers -9.5

Moneyline: 49ers -500, Raiders +375

O/U: 51.5

Spread: Bears -5.5

Moneyline: Bears -270, Buccaneers +220

O/U: 46.5

Monday, Nov. 9

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills -152, Vikings +127

O/U: 46.5