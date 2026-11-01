2026 NFL Odds Week 9: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 15 Games
NFL Week 9 is nearly here, and it begins with a Thursday clash between Jacksonville and Baltimore.
The Titans and Steelers have byes.
Here are the lines for every Week 9 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Nov. 2.
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Spread: Jaguars -8.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -430, Ravens +335
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Bengals -3.5
Moneyline: Bengals -169, Falcons +144
O/U: 51.5
Spread: Saints -2.5
Moneyline: Saints -152, Browns +127
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Cowboys -5.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -265, Colts +215
O/U: 51.5
Spread: Broncos -2.5
Moneyline: Broncos -152, Panthers +127
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Lions -6.5
Moneyline: Lions -340, Dolphins +270
O/U: 49.5
Spread: Rams -5.5
Moneyline: Rams -245, Commanders +200
O/U: 47.5
Spread: Giants -2.5
Moneyline: Giants -157, Eagles +132
O/U: 40.5
Spread: Chiefs -9.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -525, Jets +390
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Texans -4.5
Moneyline: Texans -230, Chargers +185
O/U: 41.5
Spread: Seahawks -11.5
Moneyline: Seahaws -750, Cardinals +525
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Patriots -2.5
Moneyline: Patriots -151, Packers +126
O/U: 47.5
Spread: 49ers -9.5
Moneyline: 49ers -500, Raiders +375
O/U: 51.5
Spread: Bears -5.5
Moneyline: Bears -270, Buccaneers +220
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Bills -2.5
Moneyline: Bills -152, Vikings +127
O/U: 46.5
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