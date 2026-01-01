National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Order: Raiders Secure No. 1 Pick, 3 Teams Battling for No. 2
National Football League

2026 NFL Draft Order: Raiders Secure No. 1 Pick, 3 Teams Battling for No. 2

Updated Jan. 4, 2026 5:23 p.m. ET

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock. 

Following the New York Giants' upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, the Raiders officially secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the Raiders could technically still finish with the same record as three other teams, it have sealed the tiebreaker by having the worst strength of schedule among the teams with at least 13 losses this season.

The first 18 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft will officially be determined following the rest of Sunday's games. Three teams are vying for the No. 2 overall pick following the early afternoon slate. 

Let's take a closer look at the 2026 NFL Draft order as Week 18 develops:

2026 NFL Draft Order

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-14)

2. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

3. New York Jets (3-13) 

4. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Washington Commanders (4-12)

7. Cleveland Browns (5-12) 

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11) 

9. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)  

10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) 

11. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1)  

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons, 8-9)  

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

15. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts, 8-9) 

16.  Detroit Lions (8-8)

17. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers, 9-7-1) 

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)  

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) 

23. Buffalo Bills (11-5)  

24. Los Angeles Rams (12-4) 

25. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) 

26. Houston Texans (12-5)

27. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

28. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars, 13-4) 

29. Chicago Bears (11-5) 

30. New England Patriots (13-3)

31. Denver Broncos (13-3) 

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3) 

