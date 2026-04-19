National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Draft Positions for Caleb Downs, Jeremiyah Love, More
National Football League

2026 NFL Draft Odds: Draft Positions for Caleb Downs, Jeremiyah Love, More

Published Apr. 19, 2026 1:12 p.m. ET

Fernando Mendoza is the biggest name, but not the only big name in the 2026 NFL Draft

Let's check out the Over/Under odds (at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 19) for where some of the biggest names in this year's draft might land.

 

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Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame — RB

Over 5.5: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Under 5.5: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

What to know: The last time a running back went in the top five was back in 2018, when the Giants selected Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick. Ashton Jeanty went sixth to the Raiders last season.

Caleb Downs
Ohio State — S

Over 9.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Under 9.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

What to know: No safety has gone top-10 in the NFL Draft since Jamal Adams went sixth to the Jets back in 2017. Minkah Fitzpatrick went 11th to the Dolphins in 2018. Malaki Starks was the first safety selected last season, going 27th to Baltimore. 

Ty Simpson 
Alabama — QB

Over 24.5: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)
Under 24.5: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

What to know: Only two quarterbacks went in the first round last season, after the first three picks of the 2024 NFL Draft were QBs. The last Alabama QB to go in the first round was Bryce Young back in 2023, when he was selected No. 1 by the Panthers.

Carnell Tate
Ohio State — WR

Over 7.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 7.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

What to know: If you count Travis Hunter as a wide receiver, then two wide receivers went in the top 10 in 2025: Hunter to Jacksonville at No. 2, and Tetairoa McMillan to Carolina at No. 8. Three wideouts went in the top 10 in 2024: Marvin Harrison Jr. to Arizona at No. 4, Malik Nabers to the Giants at No. 6 and Rome Odunze to Chicago at No. 9.

 

Sonny Styles
Ohio State — LB

Over 5.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 5.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

What to know: The last linebacker to go in the top five just so happens to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Will Anderson Jr. He went to the Texans with the third pick in 2023. Now, Anderson mostly plays edge rusher for Houston.

Rueben Bain Jr. 
Miami FL — DL

Over 8.5: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)
Under 8.5: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

What to know: Defensive linemen always go in the top 10. Since 2013, only twice has the top 10 not featured a defensive lineman — back in 2021 and then again in 2024.

Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon — TE

Over 15.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under 15.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

What to know: Colston Loveland (No. 10 to Chicago) and Tyler Warren (No. 14 to Indianapolis) both went in the top 15 last season. Brock Bowers went 13th to Las Vegas in 2024, and Kyle Pitts went fourth to Atlanta in 2021. In other words, the tight end position is on the rise when it comes to the first half of the first round.

 
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