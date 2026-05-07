2026-27 NFL Odds: How Will JSN Follow Up Historic Season?

Last season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba officially became that dude.

For years, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase were seen as the game's greatest pass-catchers — but JSN crashed that party by putting up a league-leading and Seattle Seahawks record 1,793 receiving yards during the 2025-26 campaign.

He also won Offensive Player of the Year, and his team won the Super Bowl.

What a season for the 24-year-old.

So, how will he follow that up?

Let's see what DraftKings Sportsbooks expects out of JSN as of May 8.

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Regular-season receiving yards

Over 999.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 999.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Only 1,000 yards? Seems … underwhelming.

Last season was JSN's third. As a rookie, he put up 628 yards, and in his sophomore year, he put up 1,130. He's never been unavailable for a game in his career.

In addition, those 1,793 yards from last season were the eighth-most receiving yards in a single season in NFL history. Only 15 players in the history of the game have crossed the 1,700-yard mark in a single year (Tyreek Hill did it twice).

So, again, why such a low number? Maybe the books are just being safe.

Or, maybe it's this: Of the 15 players that have crossed the 1,700-yard mark in a single season, 11 of them have had at least 400 fewer yards the following season. The only two who haven't had a major dip are Hill (1,710, then 1,799 the next season) and Chase (1,708, then 1,412 the next season). And then there are JSN and Puka Nacua, who both crossed 1,700 last season, meaning we haven't seen their follow-up numbers.