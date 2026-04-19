2026 NFL Draft Odds: Could Carson Beck Remain in the Sunshine State?

Carson Beck is from Florida, spent his final collegiate season in Florida, and may very well begin his professional career in Florida.

Apparently, the sunshine is a fan of Beck.

Let's check out the odds for where Beck will land in the 2026 NFL Draft, at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 19.

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Which team will Carson Beck be drafted by?

Dolphins: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Steelers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Jets: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Cardinals: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Eagles: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Rams: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Texans: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Lions: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Broncos: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Browns: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

After winning Florida Mr. Football back in 2018, Beck took his talents to Georgia for college. After redshirting in 2020, he served in a backup role in 2021 and 2022, becoming the starter in 2023.

In his first year as a starter, he led the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record, but they missed the four-team College Football Playoff. In his second season starting, the Bulldogs went 11-2 and were the 2-seed in the CFP, but fell to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals. Beck then transferred to Miami for his sixth and final season in college, guiding Miami to a 13-3 overall record, including a berth in the CFP title game, where the Hurricanes lost to Indiana.

Last year, Beck, 23, threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 72.4% of his passes.

FOX Sports NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has Beck ranked as the third-best quarterback heading into the draft, and had this to say about the super senior:

"Beck's toughness and tenacity make it easy for scouts to fall in love with his potential as a game-manager-plus for a winning team. While his limitations as a passer (arm strength) could shrink the field for the offense, his winning pedigree from guiding championship-caliber teams at Miami and Georgia could help him lead a competitive squad to wins as a substitute QB1.

"Given the recent success of experienced young quarterbacks, the 23-year-old Beck is an intriguing Day 2 prospect in the 2026 class."

Topping the oddsboard is the Miami Dolphins, meaning if the odds hold true, Beck won't have to move far.

The Dolphins drafted Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He went 44-32 in 76 regular-season starts and 0-1 in the playoffs before he was released by Miami in March of this year.

The Dolphins then signed Malik Willis to a three-year deal in free agency, making him their new starter, meaning Beck, if he lands in Miami, will likely serve as a second- or third-string QB.