2026 NFL Draft: The Last 10 Times a Team Had 2 Top-10 Picks

Why have one top-10 pick when you could have two?

That's what the New York Giants are telling themselves after recently acquiring the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft from the Cincinnati Bengals for star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence; New York already had the No. 5 pick.

How frequently has a team had two top-10 picks? What's the success rate on both players panning out? Here are the last 10 times that a team had two top-10 picks in the NFL draft — mentioned in chronological order:

New England Patriots: LB Chris Singleton (No. 8) and DL Ray Agnew (No. 10) – 1990

Ray Agnew spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

The Patriots were able to get a pair of would-be primary defensive starters in Singleton and Agnew in the 1990 NFL Draft. With that said, their respective times in New England were short-lived. For starters, Singleton was released during the 1993 season and would later play his best ball with the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, after a commendable first five years on the Patriots' defensive front (1990-94), Agnew signed with the Giants.

What's more, New England finished the 1990 season, Singleton and Agnew's rookie campaigns, at 1-15.

Indianapolis Colts: DL Steve Emtman (No. 1) and LB Quentin Coryatt (No. 2) – 1992

Quentin Coryatt registered 100-plus combined tackles in two seasons. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

This is the only time in NFL history that a team had the No. 1 and 2 pick in the same draft. Unfortunately for the Colts, these selections didn't go as planned. Emtman was continually plagued by devastating injuries early in his career, tearing his ACL and patellar tendon in back-to-back years and rupturing a disc in his neck the season after, among other issues. He played in just 18 games for the Colts from 1992-94 before getting a change of scenery.

After a wrist injury shortened his 1992 rookie campaign, Coryatt emerged as a valued member of the Colts' defense, racking up 100-plus combined tackles in 1993 and 1995 and never missing a start from 1993-95. He would play six seasons for the Colts (1992-97). Granted, Coryatt didn't play up to his No. 2 draft slot billing.

Indianapolis Colts: RB Marshall Faulk (No. 2) and LB Trev Alberts (No. 5) – 1994

Marshall Faulk spent the first five seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Colts. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

The Colts hit a home run with Faulk at the No. 2 pick, as he would become an integral part of their offense and one of the best at his position. Faulk was a Pro Bowler in his first two seasons in the NFL and later rushed for a then-career-high 1,319 yards and totaled 908 receiving yards in 1998. The Colts' problem? They traded Faulk to the St. Louis Rams the following offseason. Faulk then won the Super Bowl in 1999 and is now primarily associated with the Rams.

To make matters worse for Indianapolis, Alberts was unable to gain traction in the NFL, as elbow and shoulder issues held the linebacker back. He appeared in just 29 games and made seven starts from 1994-96.

Seattle Seahawks: DB Shawn Springs (No. 3) and OT Walter Jones (No. 6) – 1997

Walter Jones played his entire, 12-year career with the Seahawks. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Seahawks had a resounding 1997 first-round draft haul. After a thumb injury limited Springs to 10 games in 1997, he went on to become a rock in Seattle's secondary. In 1998, Springs reeled in seven interceptions, helping him earn a Pro Bowl nod. Over seven seasons with the Seahawks (1997-2003), Springs totaled 20 interceptions, which is tied for eighth in franchise history, and 434 combined tackles.

As for Jones, the offensive tackle would spend his entire career in Seattle (1997-2008) and become one of the best left tackles in NFL history. A four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, Jones was a linchpin for the 2005 Seahawks team that reached Super Bowl XL and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Washington Commanders: LB LaVar Arrington (No. 2) and OT Chris Samuels (No. 3) – 2000

LaVar Arrington and Chris Samuels combined for nine Pro Bowls across their respective careers in Washington. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/Allsport

The success Washington had with its first-round selections in 2000 is noteworthy given the margin of error in the NFL draft. Arrington was among the best linebackers in the sport over his six seasons playing in Southern Maryland (2000-05), highlighted by leading the league with six forced fumbles in 2003, recording 11.0 sacks in 2002 and earning Pro Bowl nods from 2001-03. Knee injuries slowed down Arrington before he left Washington following the 2005 season.

Following up drafting a three-time Pro Bowler by drafting a six-time Pro Bowler will suffice. Samuels was Washington's starting left tackle, barring injury, from 2000-09 and among the premier players at his position over that span, highlighted by the aforementioned six Pro Bowl seasons.

Baltimore Ravens – RB Jamal Lewis (No. 5) and WR Travis Taylor (No. 10) – 2000

Jamal Lewis was the 2003 NFL MVP. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The DMV dominated the early portion of the 2000 NFL Draft, as Baltimore also had two top-10 selections. Regarding those picks, the 5-foot-11, 245-pound Lewis was an immediate driving force of the Ravens' offense in their 2000 Super Bowl season, rushing for a combined (regular season plus postseason) 1,702 yards and 10 touchdowns. Following missing the 2001 season due to a torn ACL, Lewis picked up where he left off in 2002 and later joined the 2,000-yard rushing club in 2003 (the club has nine members), helping him win MVP honors. Lewis played for the Ravens through 2006 and stands as the franchise leader in rushing yards (7,801) and rushing touchdowns (45).

Of course, Taylor was also part of the Ravens' 2000 Super Bowl triumph. Taylor's time in Baltimore lasted just five years (2000-04), but the wide receiver was a consistent factor in the team's passing attack, averaging 40.8 receptions for 551.6 yards and three touchdowns per season.

Baker Mayfield was the Browns' primary quarterback from 2018-21. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Having literally achieved one victory over the previous two seasons (2016-17), the Browns needed a jolt, and they got it in the fiery Mayfield, who was inserted as the team's full-time quarterback during a Week 3 contest in his rookie season and never looked back. The Browns went 6-7 with Mayfield as their starting quarterback in 2018, and they'd make the playoffs for the first time in 18 years in 2020. Cleveland traded Mayfield after the 2021 season, with him averaging 3,531.3 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and an 87.8 passer rating per season from 2018-21, while completing 61.6% of his passes.

While Mayfield gave the Browns respectability on offense, Ward was ultimately the more impactful selection, as the cornerback, who remains with the team as of Apr. 2026, has been one of the elite defensive backs in the sport over his eight-year career. A Pro Bowler in five of his first eight seasons with the Browns, Ward has reeled in a combined 18 interceptions.

Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson were the 2022 Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year winners. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It's difficult for a team to ask for anything more than what the Jets received from their pair of blue-chip draft selections in 2022. From the jump, Gardner established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the sport with his raw speed and rangy wingspan at 6-foot-3. Gardner was an All-Pro in each of his first two seasons (2022-23). That said, the Jets traded Gardner to the Colts at the 2025 NFL trade deadline for two first-round picks and wide receiver and former second-round pick Adonai Mitchell.

As for Wilson, prior to an injury-riddled 2025 season, the receiver averaged 93.0 receptions for 1,083.0 yards and 4.7 touchdowns per season from 2022-24. Wilson is a legitimate No. 1 target. Both Wilson (offensive) and Gardner (defensive) won their respective 2022 Rookie of the Year honors and signed massive four-year extensions in 2025 (Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million deal and Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million deal).

New York Giants: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5) and OT Evan Neal (No. 7) – 2022

The Giants made the playoffs for the first time in six years in 2022, which was Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5) and Evan Neal's (No. 70) rookie seasons. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indeed, the 2026 NFL Draft will be the second time in five years that the Giants have two top-10 selections. And, yes, both New York/New Jersey teams had a pair of top-10 picks in 2022. As for the Giants, their 2022 first-round selections have disappointed. While Thibodeaux has a legitimate burst off the edge and came to life with an 11.5-sack season in 2023, he has racked up just eight sacks over the last two years (2024-25).

Meanwhile, Neal, who was the Giants' primary right tackle in his 2022 rookie campaign and at the outset of 2023, was held back by multiple injuries earlier in his career and has primarily been a reserve ever since for New York.

C.J Stroud (No. 7) and Will Anderson Jr. (No. 51) were the 2023 Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year winners. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Just like the Jets in 2022, the Texans selected the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, which helped transform their franchise. In his rookie season, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns and posted a 100.8 passer rating across 15 regular-season starts, helping Houston win the AFC South and reach the divisional round. Stroud displayed poise, the ability to connect on the deep ball and the traits of a franchise quarterback from the jump. Granted, Stroud's production declined in each of the following two seasons.

Anderson, whom Houston traded up for the No. 3 pick to select, has been a force to be reckoned with in the Texans' front seven. A Pro Bowler in two of his first three seasons and a 2025 All-Pro, Anderson — who recorded three forced fumbles in 2025 and has posted double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons — has established himself as one of the best defensive ends in the NFL as both a pass-rusher and run-defender.

Moreover, the Texans signed Anderson to a three-year, $150 million deal on Apr. 17, with the $50 million average annual value an NFL-record for a non-quarterback. The Texans have won double-digit games and reached the AFC divisional round in each of their three seasons with Stroud and Anderson in the fold.