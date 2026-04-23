2026 NFL Draft: Meet Ty Simpson, the Alabama QB the Rams Surprisingly Selected

Ty Simpson entered the draft as one of the biggest wildcards and a fringe first-round projection, with some teams even weighing the option of waiting for the 2027 quarterback class. That didn’t end up being the case, as the Los Angeles Rams took a swing on his upside, selecting him with the No. 13 overall pick.

Simpson started just one season at Alabama after sitting behind Jalen Milroe for two years. His arm talent and athleticism give him the traits teams covet, but his development will determine whether he grows into a long-term starter at the next level.

Here’s what else to know about Simpson.

Stats

Simpson completed 64.55% of his passes for 3,567 yards (64.5%), 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025, helping Alabama reach the College Football Playoff.

What FOX Sports' draft analysts have said about Ty Simpson

FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Simpson as his No. 33 overall prospect in his top 150 ranking. It’s not just the accuracy of Simpson that stood out, but it’s the traits that he showcased at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Simpson, a former 5-star recruit, torched the SEC for 28 touchdowns and a conference-leading 3,567 yards in his lone season as a starter in Tuscaloosa, showing the pro-caliber accuracy to project as a future NFL starter," Rang wrote. "The traits were obvious during the throwing session at the Combine, all but cementing his position as the No. 2 quarterback in this class.

"Simpson has a quick release, plenty of zip and excellent touch to make every NFL throw — but there were some "deer in the headlights" moments on his game tape. Moreover, the track record of quarterbacks selected in the first round with 20 or fewer starts (Simpson has 15) is a bright red flag."

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Simpson as his No. 32 overall prospect in his top 50 ranking. Klatt made quite the claim about him and believes he plays a lot bigger than his frame suggests, but focused on how Simpson can make every NFL throw.

"Simpson is kind of all over the place on these big boards," Klatt wrote. "I’m a Simpson fan. I know his size is going to turn some people away, but if you watch him play, the film suggests he plays a lot bigger than his actual frame. The reason is that he makes really strong and accurate intermediate and deep-level throws, particularly outside the numbers. When you can do that, do I really care about your size? He’s a battler. This guy’s a warrior in there. Some of those games he played — Georgia and Oklahoma on the road — he was exceptional. He was a real bright spot for Alabama."

Team Fit

Simpson will likely back up Matthew Stafford for at least the 2026 season as the 38-year-old is coming off an MVP year in 2025. It was recently reported that the Rams and Stafford were making progress toward an extension, with the quarterback entering the final year of his current deal.

Draft Grade

Rang gave the Rams' selection of Simpson a B.