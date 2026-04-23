2026 NFL Draft: Meet Makai Lemon, the WR the Eagles Traded For in NFL Draft

Not only is Makai Lemon one of the most unique prospects in the draft, but he’s also among the most productive players to come out of the Power Four. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him with the No. 20 overall pick and are getting a dynamic playmaker.

Lemon is coming off a season in which he won the Biletnikoff Award and earned First-Team All-American honors at USC. With the ability to make plays from the slot or out wide, he adds immediate value to the Eagles.

Here’s what else to know about Lemon.

Stats

Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards (14.6 yards per reception) and 11 touchdowns this past season.

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Lemon

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Lemon as the third wide receiver in his top 10 rankings. He also praised Lemon as a dynamic catch-and-run playmaker, highlighting his versatility and reliability as a first-down threat.

"As an electric ‘Z’ receiver (flanker) with experience from the slot, Lemon is the type of catch-and-run specialist most offensive coordinators covet in the lineup," Brooks wrote. "From bubble screens and fly sweeps to shallow crossers and dig routes, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Lemon has a knack for converting underneath throws into first downs. With sticky hands and a fearless approach complementing his spectacular route-running skills, Lemon is a first down waiting to happen."

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Lemon as his No. 9 overall in his top 50 player rankings. Not only is Lemon a talented pass catcher, but Klatt made sure to highlight his awareness and his understanding of the game.

"I keep talking about value, and I don’t think you have to be the prototypical, big-bodied wide receiver in order to create a lot of value at receiver," Klatt wrote. "You get a guy who understands football like Lemon does and you can create a threat on offense. He’s got the best spatial awareness in the draft at the wide receiver position. He just understands coverage, space, getting himself, is reliable with the football and is really tough. This guy will go into traffic and he’ll catch the football over the middle of the field. He can create big plays after the catch. I really love Lemon."

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Lemon as his No. 16 overall player in his top 150 player rankings. He believes in Lemon’s RAC ability, but made quite the NFL comparison for the former Trojan.

"Lemon reminds me a lot of Golden Tate, a dynamic run-after-the-catch weapon who played 11 years in the NFL," Rang wrote. "Like the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Tate, Lemon is a difficult matchup for cornerbacks because of a compact, almost RB-like frame to go with dynamic speed and top-notch ball skills."

Team Fit

The Eagles seem destined to trade A.J. Brown later this offseason, with the New England Patriots being rumored as a landing spot for the disgruntled wide receiver in a possible post-June 1 move. So, Lemon should naturally fit in.

Draft Grade

The Eagles' selection of Lemon received an A grade from Rang.