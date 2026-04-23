2026 NFL Draft: Meet Caleb Downs, the Star Safety the Cowboys Traded up to Draft

Caleb Downs was one of the top defenders in the NFL Draft and is on his way to the Dallas Cowboys after they traded up for him to select him with the No. 11 overall pick. After spending his freshman season at Alabama, Downs developed into a standout performer over the past two seasons following his transfer to Ohio State.

During his time in Columbus, Downs recorded 257 total tackles and six interceptions while also adding two punt return touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the sport’s most dynamic playmakers. He also won the Jim Thorpe Award and earned unanimous First-Team All-American honors in back-to-back seasons with the Buckeyes.

Here’s what else to know about Downs.

Stats

Downs had 68 total tackles (45 solo), two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack at Ohio State this past season.

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Downs

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Downs as his No. 4 overall prospect in his top 50 ranking. He pointed to Downs’ impact on the field as justification for the ranking, noting that his playmaking stands out even at a traditionally less-valued position and calling him the best pure defender in the draft.

"Downs likely isn’t going to get selected in the top five, even though he should based on his impact on the field," Klatt wrote. "I don’t think there’s a better pure defender in the draft. Downs is outstanding. Would the NFL decision-makers love to see him be a little bigger? Yeah, probably. But look at the tape and watch him impact the game in every single area: coverage, blitzing, at the line of scrimmage and deep down the field. He does it all. One of the things that I loved about Downs was our conversations. He was as smart as anybody that I’ve covered in college football. Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia would back that up. Someone is going to get a steal and this is a guy who I absolutely think will be an All-Pro at some point in his career."

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Downs as his top overall player in his top 150 ranking and believes he has the highest floor of any prospect in this year’s class.

"Sometimes scouting is easy. Whether at Alabama or Ohio State, Downs’ instincts, closing speed and reliable open-field tackling consistently shined, forecasting for years that his pathway to the NFL would come as a first-round pick," Rang wrote. "Downs won’t be the first player selected this year — safeties just aren’t valuable enough. But make no mistake, Downs comes with the highest floor, projecting as an immediate starter and foundational piece for one fortunate franchise."

Team Fit

Downs joins a Cowboys defense that was among the worst in the NFL last season. Their secondary was a large reason for that, giving up 251.5 passing yards per game.

Draft Grade

Rang gave the Cowboys' selection of Downs an A.