National Football League 2025 Tennessee Titans Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1 Updated Sep. 2, 2025 3:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 season with a refreshed roster and new direction on both sides of the ball. As they aim to reestablish themselves in the AFC South, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.

Tennessee Titans 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Is Cam Ward a franchise-changing QB? Should Cowboys trade for George Pickens? | SPEAK Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, Paul Pierce and David Helman discussed whether the Dallas Cowboys should trade for George Pickens and whether Cam Ward is a franchise-changing quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense

Special Teams

K: Joey Slye

P: Johnny Hekker

H: Johnny Hekker

KR: Chimere Dike

PR: Chimere Dike

LS: Morgan Cox

How to watch Titans vs. Broncos in Week 1

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more