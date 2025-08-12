National Football League
2025 Tennessee Titans Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Updated Sep. 2, 2025 3:37 p.m. ET
The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 season with a refreshed roster and new direction on both sides of the ball. As they aim to reestablish themselves in the AFC South, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Tennessee Titans 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Cam Ward, Brandon Allen
- RB: Tony Pollard, Kalel Mullings, Julius Chestnut
- WR: Tyler Lockett, Chimere Dike
- LWR: Van Jefferson, Elic Ayomanor
- RWR: Calvin Ridley, Bryce Oliver
- TE: Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robinson
- LT: Dan Moore, Olisaemeka Udoh
- LG: Peter Skoronski, Jackson Slater
- C: Lloyd Cushenberry
- RG: Kevin Zeitler, Blake Hance
- RT: JC Latham, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Defense
- RDE: Jeffrey Simmons
- NT: T’Vondre Sweat
- LDE: Sebastian Joseph-Day, James Lynch
- LOLB: Arden Key, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell
- LILB: James Williams
- RILB: Cody Barton, Cedric Gray
- ROLB: Dre’Mont Jones, Jihad Ward
- NB: Roger McCreary
- LCB: L’Jarius Sneed, Darrell Baker
- SS: Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston
- FS: Xavier Woods, Quandre Diggs, Mike Brown
- RCB: Jarvis Brownlee, Marcus Harris
Special Teams
- K: Joey Slye
- P: Johnny Hekker
- H: Johnny Hekker
- KR: Chimere Dike
- PR: Chimere Dike
- LS: Morgan Cox
How to watch Titans vs. Broncos in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
