National Football League
titans depth chart
National Football League

2025 Tennessee Titans Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1

Updated Sep. 2, 2025 3:37 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 season with a refreshed roster and new direction on both sides of the ball. As they aim to reestablish themselves in the AFC South, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.

Tennessee Titans 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Is Cam Ward a franchise-changing QB? Should Cowboys trade for George Pickens? | SPEAK

Is Cam Ward a franchise-changing QB? Should Cowboys trade for George Pickens? | SPEAK
Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, Paul Pierce and David Helman discussed whether the Dallas Cowboys should trade for George Pickens and whether Cam Ward is a franchise-changing quarterback.
ADVERTISEMENT

Defense

Special Teams

  • K: Joey Slye
  • P: Johnny Hekker
  • H: Johnny Hekker
  • KR: Chimere Dike
  • PR: Chimere Dike
  • LS: Morgan Cox

How to watch Titans vs. Broncos in Week 1

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Chargers RB Najee Harris Practices in Full

2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Chargers RB Najee Harris Practices in Full

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes