National Football League
National Football League
2025 Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 3, 2025 10:35 a.m. ET
The Philadelphia Eagles begin the 2025 season with a stacked roster and championship expectations. As they prepare for another deep postseason run, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Sam Howell
- RB: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon
- FB: Ben VanSumeren
- WR: DeVonta Smith
- LWR: A.J. Brown, Darius Cooper
- RWR: Jahan Dotson, John Metchie
- TE: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson
- LT: Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson
- LG: Landon Dickerson, Brett Toth
- C: Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall
- RG: Tyler Steen
- RT: Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor, Cameron Williams
Nick's Tiers: Eagles, Chiefs sit on top, healthy skepticism towards 49ers | First Things First
ADVERTISEMENT
Defense
- RDE: Jalen Carter, Gabe Hall
- NT: Jordan Davis, Ty Robinson
- LDE: Moro Ojomo, Byron Young
- LOLB: Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo
- WLB: Zack Baun, Smael Mondon
- MLB: Jahaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter
- ROLB: Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche
- NB: Cooper DeJean, Mac McWilliams
- LCB: Kelee Ringo, Adoree’ Jackson
- SS: Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba
- FS: Reed Blankenship
- RCB: Quinyon Mitchell, Jakorian Bennett
Special Teams
- K: Jake Elliott
- P: Braden Mann
- H: Braden Mann
- KR: Will Shipley
- PR: Cooper DeJean, Jahan Dotson
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Micah Parsons' Agent Disputes Jerry Jones' Offer Claims After Cowboys Trade
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
'Hard to Watch': The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Arch Manning's 2025 Debut
-
2025 NFL Awards Predictions: Expert Picks for MVP, OPOY, DPOY, Top Rookie, More
Dave Portnoy: 'I Would Run my Team Exactly How Cowboys' Jerry Jones Runs His'
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Jets Premier Offensive Lineman Suffers Major Injury
-
What Can We Expect From Jaguars Two-Way Star Travis Hunter In Week 1?
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on Playing Packers' Micah Parsons: 'Going to Be Weird'
2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Micah Parsons' Agent Disputes Jerry Jones' Offer Claims After Cowboys Trade
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
'Hard to Watch': The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Arch Manning's 2025 Debut
-
2025 NFL Awards Predictions: Expert Picks for MVP, OPOY, DPOY, Top Rookie, More
Dave Portnoy: 'I Would Run my Team Exactly How Cowboys' Jerry Jones Runs His'
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Jets Premier Offensive Lineman Suffers Major Injury
-
What Can We Expect From Jaguars Two-Way Star Travis Hunter In Week 1?
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on Playing Packers' Micah Parsons: 'Going to Be Weird'
2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams
Item 1 of 3