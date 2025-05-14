National Football League 2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate Updated May. 14, 2025 6:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's 2025 NFL schedule release day! Soon, we will know exactly when and where every game will be played this season.

However, while that schedule hasn't been officially released yet, we do know which teams will go head-to-head during the 2025 campaign.

With that in mind, let's look at the strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams based on opponent win percentage from the 2024 season:

2025 NFL Strength of Schedule

1. New York Giants — .574

2. Chicago Bears — .571

3. Detroit Lions — .571

4. Philadelphia Phillies — .561

5. Dallas Cowboys — .557

6. Green Bay Packers — .557

7. Minnesota Vikings — .557

8. Washington Commanders — .550

9. Baltimore Ravens — .533

10. Pittsburgh Steelers — .526

11. Kansas City Chiefs — .522

12. Los Angeles Chargers — .522

13. Cleveland Browns — .519

14. Cincinnati Bengals — .509

15. Denver Broncos — .505

16. Las Vegas Raiders — .502

17. Los Angeles Rams — .491

18. Houston Texans — .481

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — .481

20. Atlanta Falcons — .478

21. Miami Dolphins — .474

22. Seattle Seahawks — .474

23. Buffalo Bills — .467

24. Jacksonville Jaguars — .467

25. Indianapolis Colts — .464

26. New York Jets — .460

27. Arizona Cardinals – .457

28. Carolina Panthers — .457

29. Tennessee Titans — .450

30. New England Patriots — .429

31. New Orleans Saints — .419

32. San Francisco 49ers — .415

