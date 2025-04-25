National Football League 2025 NFL Rookie odds: Over/Under totals for Ward, Hunter, more Published Apr. 25, 2025 9:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft officially in the books, sportsbooks have already released odds predicting how a few standout players will perform in their rookie campaigns.

Let's look at the Over/Under statistical totals for four of the biggest names selected in the top 10 of this year's draft, as of April 25, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CAM WARD

Tennessee Titans

No. 1 pick

Regular-season passing yards

Over 2,750: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Over 3,000: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Over 3,250: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Over 3,500: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Over 3,750: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Over 4,000: +600 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Regular-season passing touchdowns

Over 10: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Over 15: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Over 20: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Over 25: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Over 30: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Over 35: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What to know: Ward had an extraordinary NCAA career, setting the Division I record for passing touchdowns (158). In his final season in Miami , he threw for 4,413 yards and 39 scores. The last time Tennessee had a QB throw for over 4,000 yards in a season was with Warren Moon, who accomplished the feat in 1990 and 1991.

TRAVIS HUNTER

Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 2 pick

Regular-season receiving yards

Over 700: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over 800: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Over 900: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over 1,000: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Over 1,100: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Over 1,200: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Regular-season receiving touchdowns

Over 3: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

Over 5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Over 7: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Over 10: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Over 12: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Over 15: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Regular-season interceptions

Over 1: -295 (bet $10 to win $13.39 total)

Over 2: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Over 3: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over 4: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

What to know: Hunter found success on both sides of the ball at Colorado , totaling 1,979 receiving yards and seven interceptions in just 22 games in Boulder. Jacksonville traded up from No. 5 to select the Heisman winner at No. 2, potentially looking to utilize him as both an offensive weapon for Trevor Lawrence and a force in the secondary. The Jags have made just four playoff appearances in the past 15 years. They had a bottom-10 offense and defense last season.

ABDUL CARTER

New York Giants

No. 3 pick

Regular-season sacks

Over 7: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Over 8: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over 9: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Over 10: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Over 11: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Over 12: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What to know: The unanimous All-American posted 23 career sacks at Penn State and led the nation in tackles for loss last season with 24. Carter joins pass rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (17 sacks over the last two seasons) and Brian Burns (at least 7.5 sacks in all six professional seasons), helping bolster New York's defensive line.

ASHTON JEANTY

Las Vegas Raiders

No. 6 pick

Regular-season rushing yards

Over 900: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

Over 1,000: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Over 1,100: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over 1,200: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Over 1,300: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over 1,400: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Regular-season rushing touchdowns

Over 5: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Over 7: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Over 10: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over 12: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Over 15: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

What to know: Jeanty dominated college football in 2024, leading the nation with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. The Heisman Trophy runner-up made history at Boise State , recording program records in rushing yards (4,769), yards per game (119.2) and yards per carry (6.36) during his career. Jeanty is the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018. The Raiders were the worst rushing team in the NFL last season, posting just 79.8 rushing yards per game.

