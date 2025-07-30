National Football League
2025 NFL Preseason Odds: Dart, Milroe Favored To Lead Rookies In Passing
2025 NFL Preseason Odds: Dart, Milroe Favored To Lead Rookies In Passing

Published Jul. 31, 2025 9:32 a.m. ET

The NFL preseason is meaningless when it comes to teams' win-loss records — but it is not meaningless to bettors.

As a matter of fact, the first preseason matchup — the Hall of Fame Game between the Lions and Chargers — started seeing heavy action earlier in the month. 

Now that kickoff is here, fans can also dive into markets for which rookies will lead the preseason in passing, receiving and rushing.

Let's take a look at those odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31.

Most preseason rookie passing yards

Jaxson Dart, Giants: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Jalen Milroe, Seahawks: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Tyler Shough, Saints: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Cameron Ward, Titans: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Shedeur Sanders, Browns: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Riley Leonard, Colts: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Most preseason rookie receiving yards

Tre Harris, Chargers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Isaac TeSlaa, Lions: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Travis Hunter, Jaguars: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Matthew Golden, Packers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Luther Burden III, Bears: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Most preseason rookie rushing yards

Omarion Hampton, Chargers: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Cam Skattebo, Giants: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Ashton Jeanty, Raiders: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Woody Marks, Texans: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Players to watch:

At Ole Miss last season, quarterback Jaxson Dart — whose name appears at the top of the rookie passing yards oddsboard — had 4,279 yards. Tied with him at +370 in this spot is Jalen Milroe from Alabama, whose passing yards in 2024 totaled 2,844. Further down the board is Shedeur Sanders at +1000. In his last year at Colorado, he passed for 4,134 yards.

One of the most interesting names for rookie receiving yards is Travis Hunter at +1200. The 2024 Heisman winner from Colorado had 1,258 receiving yards last season for the Buffaloes. However, it is still unknown how many snaps the two-way player will get on offense, considering he's made a name for himself as a standout cornerback, too.

Ashton Jeanty at +1000 is one to watch when it comes to rookie preseason rushing yards. Jeanty won the Doak Walker Award in 2024 for being the top running back in the nation and was a Heisman finalist. He rushed for 2,601 yards last season at Boise State.

