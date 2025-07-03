2025 NFL Odds: Bettors Backing Detroit In Hall Of Fame Game

National Football League
Published Jul. 4, 2025 11:03 a.m. ET

Unofficially, the 2025 NFL season kicks off later this month. 

The first preseason matchup of the year — the Hall of Fame Game — is on July 31, as the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Detroit Lions.

The 2025 Hall of Fame class features Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Sterling Sharpe. The new inductees will receive their gold jackets on Aug. 1.

At BetMGM, 89% of bets are on Lions -1.5 and 77% of bets are on the score going Over the point total of 32.5.

Detroit, coming off a 15-2 season, will take the field as the home team. Los Angeles finished 2024 with an 11-6 regular-season record and will be the away team at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Let's take a closer look at the odds at BetMGM as of July 4.

CHARGERS @ LIONS (July 31, NBC)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win 1.5 points or more, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Chargers -110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 32.5 points scored by both teams combined

This will be the fourth trip to Canton for the Lions and the third for the Chargers. 

Detroit last played in the game in 1991, beating Denver 14-3. The last appearance for the Chargers in the Hall of Fame game was a 21-17 loss to Atlanta in 1994.

