2025 NFL predictions, picks: Will 49ers, Giants go Over win totals?

The NFL is back!

Well, the schedule for the NFL regular season has been released at least. And while we’re still 3.5 months away from opening night, we now have details about not only the matchups but also the dates of the games.

Although all these matchups have been known since the conclusion of the 2024 regular season back in early January, finding out the sequence of the schedule still carries importance.

Which teams have favorable early schedules and the opportunity to get off to a good start? Which teams have a bunch of primetime, standalone games and perhaps face a disadvantage due to the lack of rest accompanying those weekday games?

This is all useful information now that the schedule has been released.

An important tidbit for anyone interested in betting season win totals for any particular team: This year, all the AFC teams are slated for nine home games and eight on the road (not including the international games).

Meanwhile, NFC teams each play an extra road game this season, with eight home and nine away.

Now that we know the date of each game, let’s take a look at a couple of season win total bets that might provide value.

San Francisco 49ers Over 10.5 wins

This time last year, the 49ers held the shortest title odds in the NFL, coming off a season where they just fell short of an elusive championship, losing the Super Bowl in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, also this time last year, those who analyzed the schedule quickly noticed the 49ers had a plethora of games where their opponent entered the game as the more rested team.

It showed.

At times, the 49ers looked old and tired, not a surprise considering they’ve had multiple deep playoff runs since 2019. This year, the scheduling Gods appear to be much kinder to the Niners.

After missing the playoffs in 2024, they will now face the league’s easiest projected schedule and will no longer be playing on the short weeks that perhaps compromised their last season.

Currently, the 49ers are listed as a 1.5-point underdog on Oct. 2 against the Rams and again as 1.5-point underdogs against the Buccaneers on Oct. 12. However, they are favored in their other 15 games this season.

Bet on the 49ers bouncing back in 2025.

PICK: 49ers (+115) Over 10.5 wins

New York Giants Under 5.5 Wins

The Giants are coming off a draft that was highly praised by many, giving some hope to Giants fans that brighter days might be ahead.

Those days probably won’t be happening in 2025, however.

In both 2023 and 2024, the Giants missed the playoffs, coming much closer to picking first in the draft than making the playoffs. With head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen seemingly on the hot seat, a slow start could mean a new regime for "Big Blue."

Starting the season with road games against the Commanders and Cowboys, followed by games against the Chiefs and Chargers, the Giants then get a toss-up game against the Saints before the gauntlet resumes. Two games against the Eagles, as well as meetings with the Broncos, 49ers, Lions and Packers shortly after. A couple of early upsets will be needed if the Giants are going to avoid early disaster.

The Under here is a good bet.

PICK: Giants (-140) Under 5.5 wins

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

