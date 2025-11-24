2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Which NFC Teams Are Scary?

The last time the New England Patriots were No. 1 in anybody’s NFL Power Rankings, Bill Belichick was their head coach and Tom Brady was their quarterback. But now, after their ninth straight win, they’re right on the heels of the top-ranked Rams.

That makes the red-hot Pats the best team in the AFC, at the very least. And with their soft schedule, they’re not likely to fade away anytime soon. Here are the FOX Sports NFL Power Rankings for Week 13.

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They didn’t even put up a fight at home against Shedeur Sanders at the Browns. After eight losses in nine games, they fired their offensive coordinator. But is Pete Carroll in danger of losing his job, too?

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They had a nice, if meaningless, second-half rally to keep it close against the Seahawks. Cam Ward played well, too.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Ignore the final score, especially since they lost running back Alvin Kamara in their loss to Atlanta. Just keep watching Tyler Shough, who might be showing he deserves the starting QB job next year.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields … it doesn’t really matter who’s at QB for this terrible team. It’s honestly just a miracle that they somehow won two games.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders looked a lot better after getting a full week to prepare for his first start. Let’s not overstate his performance, though. It was good, not great, and he was playing against the Raiders.

Super Bowl odds: +50000

Joe Burrow is expected back on Thanksgiving in Baltimore. But it’s too late. The Bengals went 1-8 while he was out and can only play a spoiler’s role now.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Unless they found miraculous healing powers over the bye week, it’s already over for the battered Commanders. With the Broncos up next, Washington is almost a lock to run its losing streak to seven.

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Giants tied a single-season NFL record by losing a fifth game in which they led by 10 points. They had 517 yards of offense in Detroit and still lost. No wonder they fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on Monday morning.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett had another big game and put a spark in the Cards’ offense. But the Jaguars tried to give them the game on Sunday with four turnovers, and Arizona still couldn’t win.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 87 yards and two interceptions, giving him a total of 10 interceptions in his six starts this season. It’s not time to panic, but maybe the Vikings shouldn’t have been so quick to get rid of both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Kirk Cousins’ first start was exactly what everyone expected: uninspiring. And it took the Falcons until the fourth quarter to pull away from the awful Saints.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

The Dolphins have won three of their past four, and coming off the bye are games versus the Saints and at the Jets. Win those, and maybe this midseason revival will really be enough to save Mike McDaniel's job.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

OK, so Bryce Young is back to being terrible again? It was a nice run for this team, but its schedule down the stretch will be too much to overcome.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

They are basically half a dangerous team. Maybe that half — the NFL’s best defense — will be enough to get the Texans to the playoffs. But once there, they’ll need more than that.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

They’ve won five in a row and should be moving up. The problem is, they’ve looked awful in their past two wins against the Browns and the Jets. So down they go.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Down 21-0 to the Eagles, with their season on the brink, they finally found a groove on both sides of the ball. The playoffs aren’t out of reach, but they probably need to steal a game against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving or at Detroit the following week.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

They lost Aaron Rodgers, lost a close one to the Bears, and lost the AFC North lead to the Ravens. And now they’ve got the Bills at home and a game in Baltimore over the next two weeks.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

They needed a week off after their blowout loss to Jacksonville, and they’ll have a chance to get right at home against the Raiders. But the Eagles and the Chiefs loom for them after that.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

This team could have been so good if they hadn’t lost so many key players to injuries. And now quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder) is hurt, too? Ouch.

Super Bowl odds: +4500

An ugly, three-interception performance by QB Trevor Lawrence made the Jags' overtime win over the Cardinals much tougher than it ever should have been.

Super Bowl odds: +950

They’re alive! What an incredible comeback to beat the Colts in overtime. Their defense came up huge. Patrick Mahomes threw for 352 yards. The dynasty isn’t over yet.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

With the fall of the Chiefs and Ravens, the whole AFC was sitting there for the taking before they lost in Houston. The Bills are really going to regret this missed opportunity.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

They overcame a shaky, three-interception performance from quarterback Brock Purdy to beat Carolina. That won’t cut it against a better team.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

They put on an offensive show against the Giants, and even got 237 yards on the ground. But giving up 517 yards to that Giants offense and needing overtime to beat them? Yuck.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

They’ve won four in a row, eight of nine, and are 5-1 in one-score games. Quarterback Caleb Williams has arrived under Ben Johnson’s direction, heading into a huge Black Friday game in Philadelphia.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

They got 107 yards from RB Emmanuel Wilson filling in for injured running back Josh Jacobs, but their offense was otherwise still a mess. That defense, though, remains one of the NFL’s best.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They had a 20-9 lead over the Chiefs entering the fourth quarter. But then they had 18 yards on four drives after that, including overtime. What a huge missed opportunity.

Super Bowl odds: +700

They were on their way to routing the Cowboys, then somehow blew a 21-0 lead. This dysfunctional team looks more like its collapsing 2023 version every week.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Their win over the Titans was a bigger rout than it seemed. The Seahawks just put it on cruise control when they were up 20. When they’re in gear, that offense is hard to stop.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

They rode an eight-game winning streak into their bye, and will come out with games at Washington and Las Vegas. The Broncos don’t always look like a top team, but they clearly are one.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

They survived an early scare against the Burrow-less Bengals, but rallied nicely. It’s possible they’re still a product of their cotton candy schedule, but there’s no arguing with nine straight wins or 10-2.

Super Bowl odds: +400

That’s six straight wins now for Sean McVay’s team. Their only losses were in Philadelphia and to the 49ers in overtime. They may hold this top spot for a while.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.