2025 NFL Power Rankings: How Do All 32 Teams Stack Up Heading Into Week 1?

I will not overreact to preseason football. I will not overreact to preseason football. I will not overreact to preseason football. I will not ….

Ah, screw it. I’m overreacting to preseason football.

I didn’t see much that made me want to change my order from one month ago, but there was enough this summer to question my own judgment in a couple of specific cases. And I’m happy to make changes before the season starts, especially if it gets me closer to being right.

So here they are: The final FOX Sports NFL Power Rankings before the regular season begins. Oh, and stop complaining that I have the Pittsburgh Steelers ranked too high. Didn’t you hear? They signed Aaron Rodgers? What could possibly go wrong?

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings

Super Bowl odds: +700

Don’t underestimate the worrying signs with this team. The offseason losses on defense (CB Darius Slay, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DE Josh Sweat, DT Milton Williams and LB Brandon Graham) could cut particularly deep. And it’s OK to be concerned about the training camp injury to guard Landon Dickerson. But this team is just so loaded with talent it’s hard to put the defending Super Bowl champs in any other spot than the top, at least until somebody exposes their weaknesses. A lot could hinge on whether Saquon Barkley can offer a strong encore to his remarkable 2024 season and whether the aging core of this group can stay healthy. But the conveyor belt of talent that GM Howie Roseman has assembled assures that this team will not fall far, if at all.

Super Bowl odds: +600

These rankings nearly blew up two weeks ago when someone stepped on QB Lamar Jackson’s foot at practice and he was forced to sit out for a few days. Presumably, he’s OK. The Ravens say he’s OK. They say the X-rays say he’s OK. And John Harbaugh literally laughed at the suggestion that he’s not OK. So … obviously the key to the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes is that nobody’s lying and Jackson really is OK, so I guess we’ll all take a deep breath and see. As long as the Ravens have the two-time MVP and running back Derrick Henry in the lineup they have a chance to be unstoppable this season. They’re loaded for a deep run.

Super Bowl odds: +850

It’s hard to get too worried about the suspension given to WR Rashee Rice, or even the injury that will likely keep promising rookie WR Jalen Royals out of Week 1. The Chiefs still have plenty of receivers — Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and a presumably healthy Hollywood Brown. They also still have TE Travis Kelce. That feels like enough for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to make their offense work. And it’s still a good bet they’re motivated by all the close calls they had last season and, especially, their blowout loss in the Super Bowl — that really has to still sting.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

Yes, they had to give up defensive tackle Kenny Clark in their big trade, and if you believe Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, that’s a really big deal. Regardless, going out and getting a player like Micah Parsons on the eve of the NFL season is the kind of thing a serious contender does. It’s not just that Parsons had 52.5 sacks over his first four NFL seasons, it’s that he’s the kind of player that offensive coordinators have nightmares about. He makes them change their game plans. He’s a disruptive force. Who wouldn’t want a player like that? (Well, yes, Jerry Jones). The Packers' run defense will be fine without Clark. And Parsons might just be enough to put them over the top considering how close they were in games against the Eagles, Lions and Vikings last year.

Super Bowl odds: +600

They did nothing to deserve a drop in these rankings except not acquire Micah Parsons, to be honest. They did add pieces to their defense this offseason with Joey Bosa and cornerback Tre’Davious White. But every team trying to stop the likes of Baltimore and Kansas City could certainly use a true difference-maker on defense. It remains to be seen if the Bills have one. They obviously have one on offense, though. Josh Allen is still capable of carrying them a long way — maybe even to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl odds: 3500

The biggest complaint from my initial Power Rankings? It was putting the Steelers at 6. And I remain shocked at how many Steelers fans complained this was way too high. I assure you, the Steelers don’t agree. They are convinced they are a true Super Bowl contender after loading up in the offseason with players like WR DK Metcalf, CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith and CB Darius Slay, and I obviously agree. But all their hopes, and the potential for me to say "I told you so," ultimately rest on the 41-year-old shoulders of Aaron Rodgers. He’s still standing after training camp, so that’s a good start.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

They get big points for resolving the Trey Hendrickson situation before it became a disaster that lingered into the regular season. Yeah, they certainly could have handled it better, but at least now they can move on with a key piece of their defense (17.5 sacks last year) intact. Now, whether the Bengals belong this high all depends on how quickly they start the season. They killed themselves with an 0-3 start last season. That shouldn’t happen this year with a schedule that begins at Cleveland, home against the Jaguars, and at Minnesota. If they’re 0-3 again, heads should roll. If they’re 2-1 or 3-0, they’re going to get rolling.

Super Bowl odds: +1900

It would’ve been nice if they could have resolved their contract issues with WR Terry McLaurin a little earlier to give him more time to work back into the system with new teammate Deebo Samuel. And their decision to dump solid RB Brian Robinson Jr. in favor of seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt is certainly an interesting one. Croskey-Merritt looked good this summer (18 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD) and he’s probably a help in the passing game, too. As long as Jayden Daniels is healthy, the offense should be good and the Commanders should contend. Whether their defense is any better will be the key to just how good they are.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

The Lions are still loaded with talent, despite the loss of two offensive linemen (G Kevin Zeitler, C Frank Ragnow) and two key defensive players (CB Carlton Davis, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith) in the offseason. There’s no real reason not to think of them as a true contender. But there are worries, mostly about how they’re going to overcome the losses of their two coordinators (Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson). Also, until they play again, the lasting image is their terrible, 45-31 loss to the Commanders in the divisional round last year. This could be a Super Bowl team, but they’ve got something to prove first.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

One of the biggest complaints about my initial Power Rankings was that I didn’t have the Bucs in the top 10. First, they were 11th, so relax. Second … fine. Are you happy now? But be careful what you wish for, because this team has been hit hard by injuries this summer. LT Tristan Wirfs and WR Chris Godwin will each miss a few weeks. WR Jalen McMillan could miss more than that. TE Cade Otton and RB Rachaad White have been battling injuries. But hey, they’re in my top 10 now, so good luck!

Super Bowl odds: +2500

The season-ending knee injury to left tackle Rashawn Slater is a big one for a team that probably plans to make its living on the ground. And add in the fireworks-related eye injury to running back Najee Harris, and the Chargers certainly enter the season with a lot of questions about their game plans. They still have QB Justin Herbert, and that’s a lot, but his receiving corps isn’t strong, unless 33-year-old Keenan Allen has found the fountain of youth. They have the pieces to be a playoff team and competitive against the NFL’s best, but a strong running game from Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton is the key to getting them over the hump. Injuries were a setback to that this summer.

Super Bowl odds: +4000

This is another team I fear I’ve underrated, though in the AFC there’s not a lot of room at the top to push upstart teams into the elite. The Texans have a lot of promise for now and in the future, but they also still have a lot to prove. Was last year’s sophomore slump by QB C.J. Stroud really just about the beating he took behind the offensive line? Will the new-look line give up far less than the 52 sacks they gave up last year? They’re in a new offensive scheme, too, so some caution is required, but the way this team has been built gives a lot of reason to be excited.

Super Bowl odds: +5500

Which is the most telling sign for Kyler Murray: The part where he went 7 of 8 for 96 yards in preseason action, or the fact that the one incompletion was an ugly interception? There is understandable worry about Murray. The past few years haven’t given anyone reason to think he’s a lock to return to his Pro Bowl form. But I’m still betting on him getting better as he gets further away from the ACL tear he suffered in late 2022. With a strengthened defense and loads of talent on offense and playing in a weakened division, this could be one of the surprise teams of the year. It really all depends on Murray.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

If there’s a team whose preseason performance should excite you, it’s the one in Denver. The defense looks as strong as it did last year, the club as a whole looks as well-coached as ever in the post-Peyton Manning era, and second-year QB Bo Nix was a solid 16 of 25 for 141 yards and one touchdown. Now, preseason results can be deceiving, and it’s hard to forget how the defense faded down the stretch last year. But the Broncos tried to improve it in the offseason and the early returns suggest they did.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Matthew Stafford is 37 years old, has a bad back, and the Rams spent a good portion of the summer playing hide-and-seek with him in public by being vague about the nature of his injury. None of that is a particularly good sign. Neither are the reports that it’s a disc injury that will have to be monitored and managed all season long. The Rams' backup QB is Jimmy Garoppolo, and while he’s not nothing, their hopes and dreams are clearly in Stafford’s hands. Whether they’re in the right spot on this list or should have fallen further could be made clear by how he looks in Week 1.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

The Vikings are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, and they were almost a candidate to jump up in the preseason rankings. But it’s hard to get past the uncertainty at quarterback with J.J. McCarthy. He seemed to be up and down this summer, and there’s not a lot to glean from his preseason performance (4 of 7 for 30 yards). For the most part, the outlook on the Vikings depends on whether you want to take a leap of faith in McCarthy after his lost rookie season. The recurring hamstring issues that WR Justin Jefferson is having doesn’t make this an easy call, either.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Kyle Shanahan expects RB Christian McCaffrey to have a "hell of a year" this year, and normally that would be good enough for me. I’m even mildly encouraged by their trade for former Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. for some much-needed depth at that position. But McCaffrey is still coming off a season lost to injuries, and that is always worrisome for running backs of a certain age. If he really can have a fully healthy "hell of a year" at age 29, the 49ers won’t be this low for long.

Super Bowl odds: +4500

The Bears loaded up in the offseason and brought in the perfect coach to groom QB Caleb Williams in former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. And the early returns were pretty good. Williams was 17 of 25 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions this summer. Now, how much that translates to the regular season remains to be seen. But what Johnson can get out of Williams is the clear key to the Bears’ success, this year and in the near future.

Super Bowl odds: +10000

There was some concern this summer for their two-way rookie star, Travis Hunter, who sat out the final two preseason games with an injury. But the Jaguars insist he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. How they’ll deploy him remains a mystery, though. Presumably he’ll be a help for QB Trevor Lawrence, who is in need of a bounce-back year to carry this franchise. For what it's worth, he was a solid 14 of 17 for 119 yards and one touchdown this summer. There’s still a lot of hope that the offensive genius of new coach Liam Coen can get Lawrence’s career back on track.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

Sam Darnold had a perfect preseason, going 4 of 4 for 34 yards, which tells us … absolutely nothing. All the same questions remain about whether he’s still the Darnold that looked like an MVP for most of last season or the guy who oddly faded down the stretch. He’s certainly got weapons to help him, with receivers Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. It’s not good that RB Kenneth Walker is nursing a foot injury, but Zach Charbonnet is one of the better backups in the league. But the Seahawks' fate will be determined by Darnold, and it’s still too early to tell if he’s an upgrade over the departed Geno Smith.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

There are a few teams on this list that caused me to have instant second thoughts, and the Falcons were one of them. I pushed them lower than they probably deserved because of questions about quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who I thought was just OK in his three starts last season. I stand by that, but in hindsight I think I underestimated the talent around him, especially RB Bijan Robinson and WR Drake London. Also, Atlanta did look pretty good overall in Penix's three games, losing two of his starts in overtime. That has to count for something.

Super Bowl odds: +6500

When the Micah Parsons bombshell dropped, the instinct was to drop the Cowboys further on this list. Then, after hearing Jerry Jones talk up the talent of newly acquired DT Kenny Clark and about how the Cowboys were a better team without Parsons … well, let’s just say, minds weren’t changed. The only reason they didn’t fall further is they still have a chance to be loaded on offense, especially in the passing game with QB Dak Prescott and receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The defense was pretty bad last year. It’s hard to imagine it’ll be better with Parsons gone. But the offense is still capable of carrying them at least a short way.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

Their preseason performance was so all over the map — starting with a blowout loss to the Giants, ending with a blowout win over the Commanders — it’s best not to read into it too much. Drake Maye (7 of 12, 58 yards) was fine. And it remains a good bet that new coach Mike Vrabel will have a big impact and give this young team the strong direction it needs. That alone should make them mildly competitive, even though their rebuilding project is definitely still underway.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

The Giants looked all summer long like they could be a little better than everyone expects. They should get some good, veteran quarterback play from Russell Wilson, and as long as the line can protect him, the offense should be more competent than it’s been in years. And they’ve got the potential for a terrific pass rush, albeit with some questions on the back end of the defense. And while their best story of the summer was rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, he's not supposed to be a big factor until 2026. For now, the Giants’ story revolves around this: Their schedule is brutal. They could look vastly improved, but the wins may still be hard to come by.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

There still feels like limited upside with this team, especially if they’re riding Geno Smith at quarterback. He was OK in the preseason, but didn’t play all that much. Neither did rookie running back Ashton Jeanty (12 carries, 37 yards), who is really supposed to be the engine of the offense. Beyond him and TE Brock Bowers, it just doesn’t look like they’ll have enough on offense to make up for a middling defense. This is quite the challenge for a 73-year-old Pete Carroll.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

The Dolphins were happy to get out of a preseason where they suffered a slew of injuries, including to WR Tyreek Hill and RB De’Von Achane. They seem optimistic that all of their key injured players will be ready for the start of the regular season, which is good. But even in the midst of a youth movement, they’re still counting on some older weapons, like the 31-year-old Hill and 33-year-old tight end Darren Waller. It remains to be seen if they can hold it together all season on a team that looks like it’s quietly trying to rebuild.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Daniel Jones beat out Anthony Richardson for the Colts’ starting quarterback job, and if that excites you … well, good luck with that. He hardly won it in a runaway. He completed 17 of 32 passes for 245 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions — stats that suggest he really won by default. Now, there’s always the chance that Jones becomes the next Sam Darnold and magically revives his career in his new surroundings. But nothing so far has indicated he or the Colts are headed in that direction.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

There was a lot of joy in Carolina over Bryce Young’s lone significant preseason action, when he went 4 of 6 for 58 yards. And that’s certainly encouraging. But it was also against the Browns in the first preseason game, and the Panthers overall scored only 23 points in three games. Yeah, it’s preseason, but even coach Dave Canales sounded concerned after the final contest, asking, "Are we going to be almost good?" At this point, "almost good" would beat expectations.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

The more QB Justin Fields practiced and played this summer, the more it was hard not to wonder what the Jets had gotten themselves into. Never mind his stats — though those weren’t great (4 of 9, 46 yards), one 13-yard touchdown run — it was more about the eye test. He was erratic, even in practice, showing off his canon arm that can be very accurate at times, but wildly inaccurate at others. The inconsistency was worrisome enough to drop them a few spots. If the Jets didn’t get the right quarterback, it could be a very long year.

Super Bowl odds: +20000

Brian Callahan said QB Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, has been "outstanding" this summer, and maybe that’s true. But the evidence from his limited action in three preseason games has been unconvincing. Ward completed 10 of 19 passes for 143 yards with no interceptions, but no touchdowns either. Not bad for a rookie, certainly, but not enough for anyone to really know what’s coming. Since this franchise has put everything into how he performs, there’s no reason to move the Titans from where they are on this list, for now.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

They climb the rankings a notch because their over-filled quarterback carousel ended right where it should, with 40-year-old Joe Flacco holding the starting job. He wasn’t terrible in his six starts with the Colts last year, and his veteran presence alone should help this team. It’s alarming that two very uncertain rookies — Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — are his backups. But if Flacco can somehow stay healthy, maybe this won’t be a complete disaster of a season. Maybe.

Super Bowl odds: +50000

Spencer Rattler was so unimpressive as a rookie that the Saints used the 40th overall pick in April on another quarterback, Tyler Shough. But Shough couldn’t beat out Rattler, and now the Saints’ season — at least at the start — is in the hands of a fifth-round pick who went 0-6 as a starter last season, completed 57% of his passes, threw just four touchdown passes and had five interceptions. New Saints coach Kellen Moore is banking on Rattler being better with experience. It sure feels like they’re set up for a season of two struggling quarterbacks exchanging turns and losses.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

