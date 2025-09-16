2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 12
Week 12 shook up the NFL playoff race in a big way. The New England Patriots climbed to the top of the AFC with a 10-2 record, leapfrogging the idle Denver Broncos. New England’s win over Cincinnati was pivotal, helping the Patriots solidify their postseason footing despite key injuries along the offensive line.
In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams stayed in command at 9-2, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears both right behind at 8-3. Seattle and Green Bay are making moves. The Seahawks remain firmly in the wild-card mix at 8-3, while the Packers improved to 7-3-1 to stay in striking distance.
The Baltimore Ravens have surged back into the picture, jumping to fourth in the AFC after their fifth straight win. At 6-5, Baltimore now holds a crucial tiebreaker over Pittsburgh thanks to a better division record (2-0 vs. 2-1).
The AFC wild-card chase is heating up, too. The Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills all sit at 7-4, with the Chargers holding the edge due to their 6-2 conference mark.
The playoff race is tightening fast and with just a few weeks left, every game is starting to feel like a must-win. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
- New England Patriots (10-2)
- Denver Broncos (9-2)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (6-5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4)
- Buffalo Bills (7-4)
NFC
- Los Angeles Rams (9-2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-3)
- Chicago Bears (8-3)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5)
- Seattle Seahawks (8-3)
- Green Bay Packers (7-3-1)
- San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
- (1) Pats receive a bye
- (2) Broncos vs. (7) Bills
- (3) Colts vs. (6) Jags
- (4) Ravens vs. (5) Chargers
NFC
- (1) Rams receive a bye
- (2) Eagles vs. (7) 49ers
- (3) Bears vs. (6) Packers
- (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks
NFL Playoff Schedule
- January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
- January 17-18: Divisional round
- January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
- February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
