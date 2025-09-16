2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 12

Week 12 shook up the NFL playoff race in a big way. The New England Patriots climbed to the top of the AFC with a 10-2 record, leapfrogging the idle Denver Broncos. New England’s win over Cincinnati was pivotal, helping the Patriots solidify their postseason footing despite key injuries along the offensive line.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams stayed in command at 9-2, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears both right behind at 8-3. Seattle and Green Bay are making moves. The Seahawks remain firmly in the wild-card mix at 8-3, while the Packers improved to 7-3-1 to stay in striking distance.

The Baltimore Ravens have surged back into the picture, jumping to fourth in the AFC after their fifth straight win. At 6-5, Baltimore now holds a crucial tiebreaker over Pittsburgh thanks to a better division record (2-0 vs. 2-1).

The AFC wild-card chase is heating up, too. The Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills all sit at 7-4, with the Chargers holding the edge due to their 6-2 conference mark.

The playoff race is tightening fast and with just a few weeks left, every game is starting to feel like a must-win. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

NFC

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

(1) Pats receive a bye

(2) Broncos vs. (7) Bills

(3) Colts vs. (6) Jags

(4) Ravens vs. (5) Chargers

NFC

(1) Rams receive a bye

(2) Eagles vs. (7) 49ers

(3) Bears vs. (6) Packers

(4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks

