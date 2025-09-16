National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 10
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 10

Updated Nov. 10, 2025 8:38 a.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Playoffs are just around the corner. Every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line each week. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today (pending the Packers vs Eagles game on Monday night):

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

  1. Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
  2. Denver Broncos (8-2)
  3. New England Patriots (8-2)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
  6. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)

NFC

  1. Seattle Seahawks (7-2)
  2. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
  3. Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
  5. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)
  6. Detroit Lions (6-3)
  7. Chicago Bears (6-3)

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

  • (1) Colts receive a bye
  • (2) Broncos vs. (7) Jags
  • (3) Pats vs. (6) Bills
  • (4) Steelers vs. (5) Chargers

NFC

  • (1) Seahawks receive a bye
  • (2) Eagles vs. (7) Bears
  • (3) Packers vs. (6) Lions
  • (4) Bucs vs. (5) Rams

NFL Playoff Schedule

  • January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
  • January 17-18: Divisional round
  • January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
  • February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
