2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 10
Updated Nov. 10, 2025 8:38 a.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Playoffs are just around the corner. Every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line each week. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today (pending the Packers vs Eagles game on Monday night):
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
- Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
- Denver Broncos (8-2)
- New England Patriots (8-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
- Buffalo Bills (6-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)
NFC
- Seattle Seahawks (7-2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
- Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
- Los Angeles Rams (7-2)
- Detroit Lions (6-3)
- Chicago Bears (6-3)
Stafford continues MVP Campaign, Caleb Williams' CONFIDENCE rising 😤 Ravens back to contenders?
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
- (1) Colts receive a bye
- (2) Broncos vs. (7) Jags
- (3) Pats vs. (6) Bills
- (4) Steelers vs. (5) Chargers
NFC
- (1) Seahawks receive a bye
- (2) Eagles vs. (7) Bears
- (3) Packers vs. (6) Lions
- (4) Bucs vs. (5) Rams
NFL Playoff Schedule
- January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
- January 17-18: Divisional round
- January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
- February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
