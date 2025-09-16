2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 10

The 2025 NFL Playoffs are just around the corner. Every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line each week. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today (pending the Packers vs Eagles game on Monday night):

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

NFC

Stafford continues MVP Campaign, Caleb Williams' CONFIDENCE rising 😤 Ravens back to contenders? The "NFL on FOX" crew recapped Week 10 in the NFL, including Matthew Stafford's MVP Campaign, Caleb Williams and the Chicago's Bears continued brilliance, the Baltimore Ravens' status as contenders and more!

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

(1) Colts receive a bye

(2) Broncos vs. (7) Jags

(3) Pats vs. (6) Bills

(4) Steelers vs. (5) Chargers

NFC

(1) Seahawks receive a bye

(2) Eagles vs. (7) Bears

(3) Packers vs. (6) Lions

(4) Bucs vs. (5) Rams

NFL Playoff Schedule