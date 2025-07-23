National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Will Henry, Barkley, Chase Continue Offensive Dominance? Published Jul. 23, 2025 1:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The quarterback might start with the ball, but it often ends up in the hands of their playmakers. And last season, a few playmakers stood above the rest.

Saquon Barkley passed 2,000 yards rushing. Derrick Henry found the endzone in nearly every game. And Ja'Marr Chase was untouchable on the outside.

Which offensive weapons can achieve the double crown this season, if any?

Let's see the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 23, as well as what to know.

Most regular-season rushing touchdowns

Derrick Henry: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Jalen Hurts: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Saquon Barkley: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kyren Williams: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bijan Robinson: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Josh Allen: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Most regular-season rushing yards

Saquon Barkley: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Derrick Henry: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Jonathan Taylor: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Christian McCaffrey: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Bijan Robinson: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jahmyr Gibbs: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: Dating back to 2000, the rushing double crown has been accomplished nine times, by Jonathan Taylor (2021), Derrick Henry (2019-20), Adrian Peterson (2015), DeMarco Murray (2014), Arian Foster (2010), LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-07) and Shaun Alexander (2005). While Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards last season, he wasn't the leader in rushing touchdowns on his own team. Instead, his QB, Jalen Hurts, found the endzone most on the feet, mainly due to the infamous tush push. When taking a step back, Henry actually has the best overall odds to pull off the rushing double crown next season, as he's first on the rushing TDs oddsboard and second on the rushing yards oddsboard. Henry finished last season exactly that way, leading the NFL in rushing scores (tied at 16 with James Cook and Jahmyr Gibbs) and finishing second in rushing yards.

Baltimore Ravens ranked NFL’s best roster — deserved or too much hype?

ADVERTISEMENT

Most regular-season receiving touchdowns

Ja'Marr Chase: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Mike Evans: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Justin Jefferson: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Davante Adams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

CeeDee Lamb: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Most regular-season receiving yards

Ja'Marr Chase: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Nico Collins: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Justin Jefferson: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

CeeDee Lamb: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Malik Nabers: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Puka Nacua: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

What to know: Dating back to 2000, the receiving double crown has been accomplished five times, by Ja'Marr Chase (2024), Tyreek Hill (2023), Cooper Kupp (2021), Steve Smith (2005) and Muhsin Muhammad (2004). If not for Barkley posting over 2,000 rushing yards last season, and if not for the Bengals' failure to make the playoffs, Chase certainly would have had a claim to the Offensive Player of the Year award last season. He had games of 264, 193 and 177 receiving yards, and scored at least once in 11 games.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share