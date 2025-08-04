National Football League 2025 NFL Odds Preseason Week 1: Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games Published Aug. 4, 2025 1:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL fans are happy to watch football in any form — and this week, every team hits the field for preseason Week 1.

With the Hall of Fame Game in the books, the rest of the league will play over four days, from Thursday through Sunday.

While betting on preseason games isn't the same as wagering on regular-season matchups — it's less about which is the better team and more about who will actually be on the field — it still offers an opportunity to place a few wagers.

Here are the latest odds for every NFL preseason Week 1 game at BetMGM Sportsbook as of Aug. 4.

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Preseason Week 1 Odds

THURSDAY, AUG. 7

COLTS @ RAVENS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Colts -4 (Colts favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Colts -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Ravens +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

BENGALS @ EAGLES (7:30 p.m.)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Eagles +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAIDERS @ SEAHAWKS (10 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Seahawks +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY, AUG. 8

LIONS @ FALCONS (7 p.m.)

Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Lions -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Falcons +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 32.5 points scored by both teams combined

BROWNS @ PANTHERS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Panthers -2.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -160 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.25 total); Browns +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMMANDERS @ PATRIOTS (7:30 p.m.)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Commanders +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, AUG. 9

GIANTS @ BILLS (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Bills -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Giants +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

TEXANS @ VIKINGS (4 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -145 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.90 total); Texans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

STEELERS @ JAGUARS (7 p.m.)

Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Steelers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

COWBOYS @ RAMS (7 p.m.)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Rams +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

TITANS @ BUCCANEERS (7:30 p.m.)

Point spread: Titans -1.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Titans -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Buccaneers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS @ CARDINALS (8 p.m.)

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Cardinals +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

JETS @ PACKERS (8 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Packers -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Jets +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

BRONCOS @ 49ERS (8:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Broncos -3 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -165 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.06 total); 49ers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 34.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, AUG. 10

DOLPHINS @ BEARS (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Bears -2.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bears -145 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.90 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

SAINTS @ CHARGERS (4 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Saints -2.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Chargers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

