National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Bills favored for most wins, Browns projected for fewest Published May. 2, 2025 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up, and all 32 teams have welcomed rookies to their squads, it's time to look ahead to the upcoming season.

So, which team is projected to win the most games this season? And who’s expected to win the fewest?

Let’s dive into the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 2.

2025-26 NFL most regular-season wins

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo Bills: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Philadelphia Eagles: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Kansas City Chiefs: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Detroit Lions: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Washington Commanders: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Denver Broncos: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

2025-26 NFL least regular-season wins

Cleveland Browns: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

New York Giants: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

New Orleans Saints: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

New York Jets: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Tennessee Titans: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Carolina Panthers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

The Buffalo Bills top the oddsboard to lead the league in regular-season wins for 2025, sitting at +425. While their most recent campaign was impressive — finishing with 13 wins last season — four teams surpassed 13 wins in 2024.

Josh Allen put up a dominant 2024 campaign, and now holds the record for the most wins (76), total touchdowns (262) and total yards (30,595) by any player through his first seven seasons.

Buffalo also set a franchise-record for points (525) and touchdowns (65) last year.

However, the problem didn't appear to be on offense.

Specifically, the Bills pass defense ranked 24th in the league, giving up an average of 226.1 yards per game and allowing 28 passing TDs (tied for eighth-most in the the NFL).

Buffalo used six of its nine draft picks on defensive players, including three defensive backs and three defensive linemen.

Close behind are the Ravens at +550, coming off of a 12-5 season. Baltimore found success on both sides of the ball, having both the No. 1 rushing offense and the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL.

The Eagles and Chiefs, last season’s Super Bowl contenders, are tied for third at +800. Philly, which went 14-3, had the league’s best overall defense, allowing just 278.4 yards per game. K.C., meanwhile, won 15 games, marking its 10th straight season with at least 10 regular-season wins.

On the flip side, sportsbooks project the Browns to finish with the fewest wins.

Cleveland’s offense is highlighted by uncertainty at quarterback. In 2024, the Browns ranked last in average yards per completion (5.9), second to last in completion percentage (59.8%) and led the league in interceptions (23). Deshaun Watson, in just seven games, threw five touchdowns, three interceptions and had five fumbles.

After having just three wins last season, the Browns have an average of 5.7 wins per year over the last decade (57-106-1 record).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share