National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Day 2 wagers, prop bets to make Updated Apr. 25, 2025 5:04 p.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night from Green Bay, Wisconsin, with Cam Ward going first overall to the Titans. Several players landed in spots that many expected, but the biggest surprise was Shedeur Sanders not being selected in the first round.

For perspective, the Over/Under for his draft position was 24.5.

While the first round might be over, there are still several wagers you can make on some notable players.

Here's a selection of unique prop bets being offered at both DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook, with odds as of April 25.

Odds for 33rd overall pick (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Shedeur Sanders: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

TreVeyon Henderson: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Luther Burden III: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jalen Milroe: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Will Johnson: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tyler Shough: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Aireontae Ersery: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Mason Taylor: +2600 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Mike Green: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Jaylin Noel: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Carson Schwesinger: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Nick Emmanwori: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Shavon Revel: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Donovan Ezeiruaku: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Nic Scourton: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tate Ratledge: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Landon Jackson: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Trey Amos: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Position of first Rams player drafted (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Cornerback: +290 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Offensive lineman: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Tight end: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Wide receiver: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Running back: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Quarterback: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Defensive line/edge: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Linebacker: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Safety: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kicker/punter/long snapper: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cam Skattebo draft team (DraftKings Sportsbook)

New England Patriots: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kansas City Chiefs: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Denver Broncos: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Cleveland Browns: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chicago Bears: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

New York Giants: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Detroit Lions: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Washington Commanders: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Buffalo Bills: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tennessee Titans: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jalen Milroe draft team (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Seahawks: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Browns: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Steelers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Saints: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Jets: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Raiders: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Rams: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Dolphins: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Cowboys: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Lions: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

49ers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Colts: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Panthers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Here are some additional wagers provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, focusing on draft matchups between players who play the same position.

Drafted first: Quinshon Judkins or Kaleb Johnson

Judkins: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Johnson: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Drafted first: Trey Amos or Luther Burden III

Burden III: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Amos: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Drafted first: Jalen Milroe or Tyler Shough

Milroe: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Shough: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

