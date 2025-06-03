National Football League 2025 NFL Divisional odds: 3 early, unique betting trends Published Jun. 4, 2025 11:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Between coaching changes, rookie additions, free-agency signings , trades and beyond, teams will enter the 2025 NFL season looking a bit different from last year.

With that, wagering on the upcoming season has begun, including which teams will take home their respective division crowns.

And so far, a few trends stand out at BetMGM — specifically in three divisions.

Let's check out the odds at BetMGM Sportsbook as of June 3, as well as what to know about AFC East, AFC North and NFC North betting.

AFC EAST

Favorite: Bills -275 (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

Betting trends: Patriots have the highest ticket percentage (48.6%), the highest handle percentage (50%) and the highest liability.

What to know: Buffalo has won the AFC East the past five seasons. Josh Allen is coming off of an MVP season, leading the Bills to set franchise records with 525 points and 65 touchdowns. Still, while Buffalo is favored to win the division again, bettors are instead eyeing New England. The Patriots acquired four-time Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs this offseason, who is expected to star alongside second-year QB Drake Maye . They also brought in head coach Mike Vrabel — who made the playoffs three times in six seasons with the Titans — and strengthened their offensive line by drafting Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

AFC NORTH

Favorite: Ravens -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Betting trends: The Browns have the highest ticket percentage (39.8%) and the highest liability, while the Steelers have the highest handle percentage (37.8%).

What to know: The Ravens have claimed four division titles in the seven seasons that Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson has started in Baltimore. They finished their 2024 campaign with a 12-5 record and led the league with 3,189 total rushing yards. But it is the Browns — who have yet to win the AFC North since its inception in 2002 and sit at the bottom of the oddsboard to win the division at +3000 — that are seeing the most action at the window. Cleveland heads into the 2025 season with five quarterbacks, including two recent draftees: Dillon Gabriel , selected in the third round, and Shedeur Sanders , picked in the fifth. A starter has yet to be named.

NFC NORTH

Favorite: Lions +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Betting trends: The Vikings have the highest ticket percentage (32.8%) and have the highest liability, while the Lions have the highest handle percentage (37.9%).

What to know: The NFC North had three teams finish above .600 last year, with the Lions leading the pack with a 15-2 record. Quarterback Jared Goff led the league with a 72.4% completion percentage, and the Lions also led the league with 70 total touchdowns. Detroit has only won the NFC North title twice since its inception in 2002 (2023 and 2024). The Vikings trailed the Lions ever-so-slightly with a 14-3 record last year. While bettors are leaning toward Minnesota, the team is currently tied for the longest odds to win the division with the Bears (+450) to win the division. In addition, the Vikes are presumably starting a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, who missed all of his rookie season due to injury.

