National Football League 2025 NFC No. 1 Seed Odds: Can Lions Repeat As Conference's Top Team? Published Aug. 11, 2025 1:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last season, the Detroit Lions were the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since … ever.

Yes, since 1975 (the beginning of the modern era), Detroit had never entered the playoffs as the top seed in the conference. It ended up losing in the divisional round.

Will the Lions repeat, despite losing their star offensive coordinator? Or will it be the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles? Or, will another team swoop in?

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 11.

NFC No. 1 seed

Eagles: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

49ers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Lions: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Commanders: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Buccaneers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Packers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Rams: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Vikings: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cardinals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bears: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Cowboys: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Seahawks: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Falcons: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Panthers: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Giants: +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)

Saints: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

It took a whopping 15 wins to top the NFC last season, which the Lions pulled off via an 11-game win streak from Week 3 to Week 14.

Philadelphia and Minnesota finished right behind them at 14-3, followed by Washington at 12-5 and Green Bay at 11-6.

However, the playoffs were not kind to the NFC North.

The Lions lost to the Commanders at home in the divisional round, while the Vikings lost on the road to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.

The NFC East had the opposite result, as the Commanders and Eagles faced off in the conference title game, with Philly earning a win and a berth in the Super Bowl.

We know what happens from there.

Matt Hasselbeck on Caleb Williams' struggles, Lions, Parsons negotiations

Entering the NFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed has produced some good-but-not-great results in recent years.

The top seed in the NFC has made it to the Super Bowl 13 times in the last 25 years, but has only won it three times.

The 49ers or Eagles have been the NFC No. 1 seed in four of the last eight years, and they each made the Super Bowl those seasons. Philly won both times and S.F. lost both times.

Green Bay was the top seed in 2020 and 2021, but failed to make the Super Bowl in both seasons, losing in the NFC title game and the NFC divisional round, respectively.

The Cowboys last finished as the No. 1 seed in 2016, but lost in the divisional round.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

share