2025 Las Vegas Raiders Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw them finish 4–13, placing last in the AFC West and missing the postseason. As Las Vegas looks to reset in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Raiders’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

How will the Raiders do this season?

Eric D. Williams predicts that the Raiders will finish the year at 7-10. Here's Williams:

"With a culture-building head coach who brings a championship pedigree in Pete Carroll, the Raiders should be more competent and competitive. However, that will not hide talent deficiencies at linebacker, in the secondary and along the offensive line. Las Vegas could still struggle to consistently score on offense when teams take away tight end Brock Bowers and load the box to contain rookie phenom Ashton Jeanty . And I have concerns with how the Raiders will hold up in the back end defensively. But Carroll and the Raiders will find a way to hover around the .500 mark. Carroll has had just four losing seasons in 18 years as a head coach in the NFL."

