2025 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs training camp below:
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp
- Site: Missouri Western State University
- Location: St. Joseph, Missouri
- Reporting date: July 21 (rookies and veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Wednesday, July 23: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Thursday, July 24: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Friday, July 25: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Sunday, July 27: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Monday, July 28: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Tuesday, July 29: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, July 30: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Friday, August 1: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Saturday, August 2: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Sunday, August 3: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Tuesday, August 5: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 6: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Monday, August 11: 10:15 a.m. CT
- Tuesday, August 12: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 13: 8:15 a.m. CT
Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Chiefs at Cardinals – 8:00 p.m. ET
- August 15: Chiefs at Seahawks – 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 22: Chiefs vs. Bears – 8:20 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Kansas City Chiefs:
- Round 1: Josh Simmons (OL, Ohio State)
- Round 2: Omarr Norman-Lott (DT, Tennessee)
- Round 3: Ashton Gillotte (DE, Louisville)
- Round 3: Nohl Williams (CB, California)
- Round 4: Jalen Royals (WR, Utah State)
- Round 5: Jeffrey Bassa (LB, Oregon)
- Round 7: Brashard Smith (RB, SMU)
Kansas City Chiefs Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Chiefs:
Provoked
"Following their humiliating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs are expected to have an edge in the new season. Not only did Travis Kelce commit to play in 2025, but Kansas City will also have Rashee Rice back from an injured knee that cost him all but four games in 2024."
