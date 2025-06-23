National Football League
chiefs training camp
National Football League

2025 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis

Updated Jun. 26, 2025 11:59 a.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs training camp below:

Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

  • Site: Missouri Western State University
  • Location: St. Joseph, Missouri
  • Reporting date: July 21 (rookies and veterans)

How scary and motivated are the Chiefs following SBLIX loss? | Speak

How scary and motivated are the Chiefs following SBLIX loss? | Speak

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Wednesday, July 23: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, July 24: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Friday, July 25: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Sunday, July 27: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Monday, July 28: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Tuesday, July 29: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Wednesday, July 30: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Friday, August 1: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Saturday, August 2: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Sunday, August 3: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Tuesday, August 5: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Wednesday, August 6: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Monday, August 11: 10:15 a.m. CT
  • Tuesday, August 12: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Wednesday, August 13: 8:15 a.m. CT

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Kansas City Chiefs:

Kansas City Chiefs Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Chiefs:

Provoked 

"Following their humiliating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs are expected to have an edge in the new season. Not only did Travis Kelce commit to play in 2025, but Kansas City will also have Rashee Rice back from an injured knee that cost him all but four games in 2024."

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Could Cooper Flagg Become First North American Athlete to Earn $1B In Contracts?

Could Cooper Flagg Become First North American Athlete to Earn $1B In Contracts?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes